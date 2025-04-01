That is, until quite soon, as Shattered Veil will finally be hitting our screens – here's what you need to know.

The new Shattered Veil Zombies map will be released in CoD BO6 alongside the start of Season 3 on 2nd April 2025.

The map had long been teased by developers Activision and Treyarch, but we hadn't actually seen much of the map itself until very recently.

A trailer for the map confirming its release dropped on 27th March, showing off the map – a giant mansion overrun by the undead.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What to expect from the new CoD BO6 Zombies map

Shattered Veil is set to be a major content update, bringing plenty to the table for players to enjoy.

The map itself, despite its size, is full of tight, enclosed spaces like those of The Tomb.

Where this update really shines, however, is with the sheer array of weaponry that players will have access to.

Longtime fans will be delighted to see the return of the fan favourite wonder weapons, with the Wunderwaffe DG-2 and Ray Gun Mark 2 making their way into the game.

The Wunderwaffe, which first appeared in World at War, shoots a beam of lightning that chains between zombies to demolish hordes.

The Ray Gun Mark 2, an upgraded version of Black Ops 2's Ray Gun, fires burst rounds that melt any zombies standing in your way.

There's also a return for the Double Tap Perk-a-Cola perk, which doubles bullet damage, increases fire rate and use speed for bolt-action rifles and pump-action shotguns.

Lastly, we also know that the Death Machine minigun and Frost Black field upgrade will be making a comeback, but we don’t really know how they will work, or how they'll be unlocked.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.