Alongside the ability to upgrade various parts of the Safe House to receive useful enhancements during missions, the second floor of the property features a safe that requires you to find the code.

There are multiple steps required to complete this particular objective, which means it may take a while to uncover what's inside.

Here, we've got everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 safe code and how you can earn all of the rewards that are inside.

How to get the CoD BO6 safe code explained

Getting your hands on the code involves completing all of the Safe House puzzles that are dotted in a number of different moves.

Here's the full list of tasks to complete before receiving the code:

The generator

The piano

The keypad

The computer

The door lock

The radio

After you complete all of these puzzles, you'll have the four-digit code that will open the safe and reveal the rewards inside.

Each code is different, meaning a code that's worked for other players may not work for you, which is why you need to complete the puzzles.

What's in the CoD BO6 safe?

The Black Ops 6 safe contains $1,000 and the Case Cracker weapon blueprint for the knife.

It may not seem like a lot, but the cash is more than enough to upgrade various parts of the house so you can gain the upper hand in each mission.

