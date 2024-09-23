The open arm movement is now up there with Ronaldo's "Siu" and Cole Palmer's "Cold" celebrations, with kids, adults and anyone playing five-a-side football across the country imitating the stance.

Naturally, it's available to do in EA FC 25 as well. As long as you are playing as Bellingham, the celebration can easily be actioned, with all the details of how to do so found below.

How to do the Bellingham celebration in FC 25

EA FC 25. EA

To do Jude Bellingham's open arm celebration in EA FC 25, you must score a goal with the Real Madrid player before then pressing the following buttons to initiate the celebration:

PS5/PS4 - X

Xbox Series X/S - A

Nintendo Switch - B

This will then correspond on PC depending on what controller you are using. The move does not need unlocking, and can be done straight away - however, it is limited to only Bellingham.

Bellingham's now iconic celebration has been seen on the footballing world stage throughout his debut year at Real Madrid, though its origins begin at Birmingham, where the Englishman started his professional career.

It was there, on his full league debut in a 1-0 win over Charlton, that Bellingham unveiled the open arm celebration for the first time.

Since then, it's been done time and time again, from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid to England. Long may it continue.

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

