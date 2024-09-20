How to do Siu celebration in FC 25: Ronaldo’s celebration explained

We’ve all thought about doing the celebration after scoring in a five-a-side match with our mates, but the fear of twisting your ankle upon landing isn’t worth the embarrassment that inevitably follows.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration is one of the most iconic celebrations in football (if not the most iconic) – you’d better believe it’s in EA FC 25 .

EA knows this – and this is why we can, instead, perform the famous celebration in FC 25 instead of real life. No fear of injury in-game.

The Al-Nassr and Portugal striker’s celebration can soon be yours.

Read on to find out how to do the Siu celebration in FC 25.

How to do Ronaldo’s Siu celebration in FC 25

To do the Siu celebration in FC 25, you need to press a couple of buttons together after scoring a goal. You should be able to make everyone – not just Ronaldo himself – perform the legendary celebration.

Simply press the following buttons after scoring a goal to pop off CR7’s Siu celebration:

PS5/PS4 – Hold R1 and press Circle

Xbox Series X/S – Hold RB and press B

Nintendo Switch – Hold R and press A

By pressing the button combinations above, you’ll make any player do the Ronaldo celebration in FC 25.

They’ll jump up into the air, pull off a mid-air pirouette, land with their hands out wide and shout “Siu!” – exciting stuff.

Ronaldo’s Siu celebration explained

Cristiano first performed his Siu celebration back in 2013, after scoring for Real Madrid against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly game. Clearly, everyone was taken aback by the celebration’s sheer beauty, poise, and loud shout of “Siu!”.

Since its inception, the Siu celebration is now seen everywhere, across different sports and stars.

We’re sure you’ve seen examples of non-football stars doing the celebration. That Novak Djokovic one at golf’s Ryder Cup all-star match springs to mind.

If you’re wondering where the celebration comes from, you’d need to ask CR7 himself. We do know, though, what it means.

“Siu” simply means “yes” in Portuguese. So after Ronaldo scores, he jumps in the air and shouts “yes!” – the man doesn’t need any fancy-schmancy words to tell everyone how pleased he is to score goals. He scores enough of them that a simple thumbs-up would suffice as a celebration anyway.

FC 25 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can order a copy from GAME and then shout “Siuuuuuuuuu!” as it arrives in the post.

