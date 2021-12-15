Animal Crossing Christmas items: 2021 event brings new Toy Day ornaments

If you’re looking for all the information on Animal Crossing Christmas items in 2021, you’ve come to the right place for some handy information the game’s festive ornaments and the Toy Day event.

It’s been more than a year and a half since Animal Crossing: New Horizons erupted onto Nintendo Switch and became the gaming darling of lockdown 1.0, but will there be a 2021 Christmas event for people that are still playing it?

That is the big question for Animal Crossing fans at the moment, so keep on reading and we’ll try our best to answer it!

Will there be an Animal Crossing Christmas event in 2021?

There will be a small Christmas event taking place in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in December 2021, we’re pleased to report.

Considering that the recent Animal Crossing 2.0 update was described as the final free update for the game, and the Happy Home Paradise DLC was pegged as the first and last major slice of paid add-on content, it might be wise to stop hoping for massive events to occur in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Despite that, as a nice little surprise, there are some new Animal Crossing Christmas items in the game at the moment, and you can read on to learn all about them.

When is the Animal Crossing 2021 Christmas event?

This year’s Animal Crossing Christmas event is taking place from 15th December 2021 until 6th January 2022. Between those dates, you will be able to craft and collect a number of festive items/ornaments in the game.

On 24th December, it will be Toy Day, the game’s festive occasion on which you’ll want your island to look as holiday-friendly as possible.

What are the new Animal Crossing Christmas items?

There are five new Christmas items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons thanks to the recent update, with four of them being furniture items and one of them being a wearable fashion item.

You should find the DIY recipes for these Animal Crossing Christmas Items in all the usual ways, namely through floating balloons, bottles on the beach and DIY-doing villagers.

Giant Ornament (made from 10 red ornaments)

Ornament Crown (made from three red ornaments, three blue ornaments and three gold ornaments)

Ornament Garland (made from two red ornaments, three blue ornaments, two gold ornaments and five iron nuggets)

Ornament Table Lamp (made from two red ornaments and two iron nuggets)

Ornament Tree (made from three red ornaments, two blue ornaments, one gold ornament and three iron nuggets)

And that’s your lot! It may not be much, but at least there is some degree of Animal Crossing Christmas content so long after the game’s initial release. Have fun with it!

