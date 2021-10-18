Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise: Release date and price for first paid DLC

The folks at Nintendo have revealed the first paid DLC for Animal Crossing. Happy Home Paradise is the name of this big slice of not-free content, and we’ve compiled the essential details for you in this handy article.

The impending arrival of this significant Animal Crossing: New Horizons update was announced in a recent Animal Crossing Direct live stream. During that stream, we also found out the release date and price for Happy Home Paradise.

Without wasting any time, then, let’s crack on with our rundown of all those key facts about Animal Crossing’s Happy Home Paradise DLC.

What is Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise?

Happy Home Paradise is a DLC Pack for Animal Crossing: New Horizons which will allow you to access an archipelago of islands where you can create holiday homes for a variety of clients.

You’ll build exteriors, interiors and yards (as well as controlling the weather) to wow your eager holiday-makers, working with a trio of characters named Niko, Lottie and Wardell to do so.

You can also use Amiibo figures and cards – such as the Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards, which are coming soon – to invite specific characters to the archipelago.

Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise release date

The Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise release date will take place on Friday 5th November 2021, Nintendo has confirmed.

That’s the same day on which Brewster and The Roost will arrive in the game, so it will surely be a day to remember for Nintendo Switch fans!

Is Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise free?

Sadly, Happy Home Paradise isn’t free at all. This is the first piece of Animal Crossing: New Horizons content that Nintendo has put behind a paywall.

Players will have two options when it comes to buying Happy Home Paradise – they can either sign up for a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription (which will have the DLC included), or they can buy Happy Home Paradise on its own.

Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise price

How much does Happy Home Paradise cost, then? If you want to buy Happy Home Paradise on its own, the price you need to pay will be £22.49 GBP here in the UK. If you’re in the USA, it’s $24.99 USD. Or if you’re in Europe, it’s €24.99 Euros.

If you’d rather pay for a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription, the annual cost for the service is £24.99 GBP, $49.99 USD or €39.99 in Euros. With that membership, you will also get access to a library of SNES, NES, N64 and Sega Mega Drive games on your console.

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service will go live on 26th October, so you should be able to sign up on that date if you wish.

Can I pre-order Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise?

Take a breather, pal. You can’t pre-order Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise just yet. Nintendo has confirmed that pre-orders for this DLC will go live on 29th October – so come back then if you want to place your order as soon as possible! We’ll be sure to add the product links to this page when we can.

Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise trailer

The Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise trailer has already racked up an impressive 1.1 million views on YouTube, and you can take a look below to see it for yourself. That 5th November release date can’t come soon enough.

