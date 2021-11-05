Animal Crossing Gyroid guide: How to find Gyroids and what to do with Gyroid fragments

Fans of the Animal Crossing franchise know all too well what Gyroids are, but it was quite surprising to see them brought back into the game in the recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons update.

Gyroids are a type of decoration which also happen to play a sort of unique tune or beat. Every single one is different, meaning you can make a full piece of music if you pair them together.

They’re now out in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wild and are ready to be collected. This time around, there’s been a little spin put on them only adding to the fun.

Confused? Read on for your guide to Gyroids in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to find Gyroids

If you’re looking to locate some Gyroids, you’ll want to start by chatting to Kapp’n, who’s now situated on your pier in a little boat (and some pretty cool sunglasses).

For the cost of 1,000 Nook Miles, he’ll take you to a deserted island (noticeably different from the ones you can discover via the airport).

You’ll have to head there pretty soon after getting the update to acquire Brewster the barista, anyway, but with the new addition of Gyroid hunting, you’ll be spending a lot of time with Kapp’n.

On these islands, you’ll spot cracks in the ground. Dig them up, and you’ll find Gyroid fragments.

What to do with Gyroid fragments

Once you’ve got your Gyroid fragment (and everything else you want from the deserted island), head back to your home island via Kapp’n.

Find a spot on your island and bury your Gyroid fragment. Give the hole a water with your watering can and if you see some steam, job’s a good’un.

Pop back the next day and dig up these cracks and there you’ll find a fully grown Gyroid, ready to decorate your island with.

Do not bury your Gyroids on the deserted island – you must do it on your home island. Once Kapp’n takes you away from the deserted island, you won’t go back.

To note, you’ll also be given a Gyroid fragment from Brewster when you find him, who considers himself a bit of an enthusiast.

How to customise Gyroids

In an Animal Crossing first, you can now customise your Gyroids once they’re fully grown.

Simply take your Gyroid to a DIY workbench and select the “customise something” option. Pick your Gyroid and paint them to fit your colour schemes.

Gyroids can go indoors or outdoors, so the possibility is truly endless!

