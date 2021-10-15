Animal Crossing New Horizons update: Watch Brewster’s debut in Nintendo Direct

The fans have been crying out for new content, and now it’s finally coming – just when it looked like Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be finished, Nintendo is planning a big update for that game that will land for free in November 2021.

We’ll get our first look at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update later today, with a special Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct live stream, which looks set to reintroduce Brewster and the Roost.

But when exactly should Nintendo Switch fans in the UK tune in for the Animal Crossing Direct, and what else do we know about the upcoming update? Read on to find out all the essential details!

What do we know about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update?

Nintendo has released a short teaser trailer for the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, and it confirms that a beloved area called The Roost will be coming to the game in November 2021. It looks like it will be in the museum, to the left of the art gallery.

Fans of the earlier entries in the Animal Crossing franchise will know that The Roost is usually a coffee shop overseen by a bird barista named Brewster (who can also be seen in the teaser clip).

The Roost will be open 24/7, according to the video, and you can take a look at the teaser for yourself right here. Get ready for some highly caffeinated islanders!

When is the Animal Crossing Direct in UK time?

Here in the UK, the Animal Crossing Direct will start at 3pm BST on Friday 15th October 2021. This is when the live stream will begin and tell us more about the update that’s coming in November.

In the USA, the times to be aware of are 7am PT or 10am ET, depending on which time zone you’re in. And if you’re wondering how long today’s Animal Crossing Direct will be, we’ve been told that it’s about 20 minutes long.

How to watch the Animal Crossing Direct Live today

You can watch today’s Animal Crossing Direct right here! The live stream will be hosted on Nintendo’s official YouTube and Twitch accounts, and we’ve embedded the YouTube version for you below. Take a look here when the time comes:

When is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons November 2021 update?

For now, we don’t know the exact date and time at which the November 2021 update will arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After today’s stream, we’ll be able to update this article with lots of extra information. Watch this space, folks!

Who is Brewster in Animal Crossing?

Brewster is a bird barista that will serve your islanders coffee at any time of the day in his cafe called The Roost. In previous games, a cup would usually cost you 200 Bells.

This is his first proper appearance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but Brewster has a storied history with the franchise’s previous entries.

Fans will remember Brewster from Animal Crossing: Wild World, Animal Crossing: City Folk, Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Brewster has spread his wings outside of the game franchise, too! He also appeared in the background in the crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros Brawl, and he had a brief role in 2006’s Animal Crossing: The Movie (also known by its original Japanese title, Dōbutsu no Mori).

Some fans have said that adding Brewster to New Horizons is ‘too little too late’ to keep the game alive and its players happy, but he’s certainly a welcome addition. Roll on November and bring on the coffee!

