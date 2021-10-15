Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards: Release date and where to buy in the UK

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards are on the way, and this new pack now has a confirmed release date and a whole lot of details.

Following on from the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards (which were the fourth series of cards in this range), these Series 5 Amiibo cards feature the notorious Tom Nook alongside Raymond, Rio, Zoe, Dom and Sasha.

But when do they come out, and how much will they set you back? Keep on reading to learn all about the Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards.

When is the Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards release date?

The Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards release date will take place on 5th November 2021.

This is the same day on which the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update will arrive in the game, bringing Brewster into the fold alongside heaps of new content. Click that link to learn all about it!

Nintendo

Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo Cards price: How much do they cost?

Nintendo has not yet confirmed the price for the Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards, but we can make a decent guess based on the previous form.

When the Animal Crossing Sanrio cards launched back in March, a pack containing all six cards was priced at £4.99 GBP or $5.99 USD. So we’d expect something similar this time.

Where can you buy the Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards?

Although pre-order don’t seem to have started yet, based on the previous form, we’d suggest that the Nintendo UK website will be the easiest place for British fans to buy the Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards. Click that link in the previous sentence to see the full range of Animal Crossing Amiibo products that Nintendo has in stock at the moment.

Over in the USA, Target was the exclusive stockist of the Sanrio Amiibo cards back in March, so there could be a similar situation this time around on that side of the pond. In Canada, both Best Buy and Amazon stocked the Sanrio cards, so they may well receive stock this time as well.

When official information becomes available regarding where we can buy the Animal Crossing Series 5 Amiibo cards, we’ll be sure to update this page. Watch this space.

