Animal Crossing reveals new Sanrio Amiibo cards including Hello Kitty items

For Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans, the new content just keeps coming. We’ve already had the Animal Crossing Mario update this week, and now Nintendo has revealed plans to bring Hello Kitty content into the game through a set of Sanrio Amiibo cards.

Advertisement

Sanrio, if you’re unfamiliar, is the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty and several other cute characters. Fans of the Sanrio brands Hello Kitty, Little Twin Stars and My Melody will be very pleased with this selection of cards, which brings together characters from those worlds with items and outfits to match.

There are six cards in the pack, with each of them being tied to a particular Sanrio character. Rila, Chai, Marty, Étoile, Chai, Chelsea and Toby are the characters on the cards. And if you purchase the cards, each one of those characters will be available as a villager on your island, with their own home and unique items to go in it.

Long-term fans of Animal Crossing will remember that the DS-era game, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, also had a Sanrio content pack. Keep on reading and we’ll tell you all the essential info about this new collaboration between Nintendo’s Animal Crossing and Sanrio’s iconic brands.

When is the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo Cards release date?

Using Isabelle from Animal Crossing’s official Twitter account, Nintendo has confirmed that the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards will launch in the USA on 26th March 2021. A further Tweet from the official Nintendo UK account confirmed that the cards will also launch in Britain during March 2021, but the post did not confirm an exact date for the UK release. We’ll let you know when that information becomes available.

Prior to the release of the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo Cards, a software update to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game will arrive on 18th March – this update will add compatibility with the new cards, allowing everyone who buys the cards to use them in the game to unlock the new content.

Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo Cards price: How much do they cost?

How much will it cost to add all this Hello Kitty content to your game? Your bank balance can release a sigh of relief, because the price is pretty low this time around: the pack containing all six cards will have a price of $5.99 USD or $6.99 in Canadian dollars. The UK price in GBP is yet to be revealed, but we’d expect it to be something similar. You’ll be probably be looking at a spend of around a fiver.

Where can you pre-order Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo Cards?

Over in the USA, the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo Cards will be exclusively sold at Target, although we don’t see a product page on the website yet. In Canada, both Best Buy and Amazon have already published product pages for the cards. And here in the UK, the relevant retailers are yet to be revealed. But we’ll let you know when that changes and the pre-order links go live.

Is there an Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo Cards trailer?

Animal Crossing is already considered one of the best Nintendo Switch games among many fans, but this update could make it even better. You can take an early look at the Sanrio content in the trailer below.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for the full set of TV listings? Check out our TV Guide.