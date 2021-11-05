If there’s one pigeon the world actually loves, it’s Brewster the barista, who’s finally arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Many wondered if he’d ever make an appearance, but a recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons update finally brought the bird to our museums.

In true Animal Crossing style, it’s not quite as simple as logging on to your island and finding a brand new coffee shop (though, that would feel a bit more realistic, ahem, Pret).

No, you’ll have to do a bit of work to get Brewster, but thankfully we’re here to tell you exactly what you need to do to get him. Read on for our handy Brewster guide.

How to get Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you’re anything like us, the second Animal Crossing: New Horizons updated, you would have sprinted to your museum to go get a steaming cup of joe from Brewster – and you would have been disappointed.

To unlock Brewster, the first thing you need to do is chat to your friend and mine, Blathers, in the museum.

There, he would tell you his plans to attract more visitors to his museum which revolve around a coffee shop.

Those who’ve played any game in the Animal Crossing franchise before will know the only person Blathers would trust with a spot in his museum is Brewster – however, he’s gone missing.

It’s your job to locate him, and Blathers offers a mysterious clue that he likes gyroids (another addition from the new update), and you should speak to Kapp’n at the pier.

Seafarer Kapp’n is now found on your dock sitting in a little boat ready to take you on a tour. When you find him, you’ll need to trade 1,000 Nook Miles for a ticket (which can be done by talking to him, no need to head to Resident Services).

He’ll take you to a mysterious island where you’ll be able to spot Brewster a mile away – the explorer’s hat and polo top are a serious giveaway.

Chat to him and he’ll not only fill you in on what gyroids are, but he’ll also accept Blathers’ offer to set up home on your island.

Head back to the museum (though not until you’ve finished exploring the island Kapp’n brought you to) and talk to Blathers to tell him the good news.

The museum will close the day after you talk to Blathers for the expansion construction, but the day after that, you’ll be able to start your morning with a hot cup of coffee at The Roost.

What happens at The Roost?

The Roost is your new coffee shop located within your museum, and is run by barista, Brewster the pigeon.

Chat to him and you can sit at the bar and sip on a nice cup of coffee for the reasonable price of 200 bells.

Unlike other Animal Crossing games, you can also invite friends using a yellow pay phone in the corner of the room (via amiibo figures or cards). There, you can hang out, chat, and take fun selfies using the upgraded camera tool.

So far, no events have been planned for Brewster and The Roost, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there was something that popped up throughout the year…

