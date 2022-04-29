The aim of the game here is to assemble a team of legends to fight off wave after wave of enemies that will be trying to bring you down – and they get tougher and tougher as the game goes on.

If you love one of the many Roblox anime gacha games, then we probably don't need to tell you about All Star Tower Defense as it will no doubt already be firmly on your radar.

So it's handy then, that there are codes out there that can give you extra boosters to make the battles a little easier. The codes do change, but there are a few out there at the moment that are working. So here is all you need to know about codes in All Star Tower Defense.

How to use codes in All Star Tower Defense

You don't really need to do much more than just open the game up in order to redeem codes in All Star Tower Defense – we love it when things are super simple.

So, open up the game and then head straight to the cog icon in the bottom-right of the screen. Click that and you will see the "Enter Code". Once you're there, you just need to type in the codes that you need and you're done!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What codes are working in All Star Tower Defense?

We have four active codes at the moment and here they all are:

allstarspring : 450 Gems

: 450 Gems astd1millikes : 1,250 Gems

: 1,250 Gems NavyXFlame130kNoLeak : 500 Gems, EXP IV, & Ultra Rare reward

: 500 Gems, EXP IV, & Ultra Rare reward newaprilupdate: 450 Gems

As mentioned, codes come and go in All Star Tower Defense and these will no doubt change in the near future. We will keep tabs here and update this page as and when new codes are added.

Get more from games with cheat codes: GTA 3 cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA 5 cheats | Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Roblox promo codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.