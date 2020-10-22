Best iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max deals for October 2020

With Apple revealing a new iPhone at the beginning of October, the prices of marginally older iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max have just got a lot more competitive.

Having been revealed earlier in October, the iPhone 12 is available in five colours, its specs include a 6.1-inch OLED display, and the price starts at £799 for the 64GB model.

But is it worth paying out for the new iPhone 12? Or, can you get everything you want with the older, but now cheaper, iPhone 11.

We have done the leg-work for you so that you can find out the key differences between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, compare all the iPhone 11 models to each other and get a rundown of the best iPhone 11 deals available right now.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available to pre-order now, while those after the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max will have to wait until 6th November.

And, if you are looking for more in depth comparisons between the two Apple phones, check out our buyer’s guide on iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12.

In the meantime, here are the best iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max deals on offer now.

What’s the difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12?

The first difference can be seen in the physical design of the two iPhones. The iPhone 11 has the same rounded design as those in the iPhone X range. In comparison, the iPhone 12 revisits the squared-off shape that we saw in the iPhone 4 and 5.

The iPhone 12 also has a new aluminium frame and new screen merges crystal and glass to create what Apple calls a ceramic shield which is four times more durable and splash resistant.

The iPhone 12 Pro takes that a step further and can be submerged in up to six metres of water for half an hour at a time.

Next, the price. The iPhone 11 can currently be bought for £599 SIM-free. Prices for the iPhone 12 Mini (the cheapest in the new iPhone 12 range) start at £699, and the standard iPhone 12 is available for £799.

Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have three cameras in total, two in the back and one front lens. However, Apple boasts that it has improved the iPhone 12 camera’s performance by 27 per cent.

When it comes to the processor, there has been an improvement, too. The iPhone 11 uses the A13 chip, but the A14 chip in the iPhone 12 is 20 per cent faster than its predecessor.

There’s more. All the iPhone 12 models will support 5G, whereas none of the iPhone 11s did. And, while both phones have Apple’s lightning charger port, the new iPhone 12 also offers Magsafe charging, which can be done through a magnetic charging pad that attaches straight onto the phone.

Some of the only elements to stay the same are; the size remaining at 6.1-inches and both phones have the three storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

What’s the difference between the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro max?

The iPhone 11 Pro, has all the benefits of the standard iPhone 11 but perhaps the most obvious difference at first glance is the triple camera. The additional “telephoto lens” means the device should be capable of shooting what Apple describes as “pro-level portraits” as well as trickier, further away subjects like wildlife and sports matches. This appears to be the main draw of the Pro device for most buyers.

The Pro is also water resistant for 30 minutes, but for twice the depth of the standard iPhone 11, at up to four metres. You also get an extra hour of battery life (up to 18 hours of video watching) and much larger storage capacity. While the standard iPhone 11 has a choice of 64GB, 128 GB, and 256GB, the Pro options include 64GB, 256GB and a huge 512GB capacity.

The screen quality of the Pro model is also a step up, offering the best yet of all the iPhone models to date. The “Super Retina XDR” display is sharper, brighter in sunlight with clear detail and truer colours.

The clearest distinction between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the other two models, is undoubtedly the size of the device itself. Whereas the standard Pro handset has a screen size of 5.8 inches, the Pro Max boasts a 6.5-inch display. There’s also a reasonably significant jump in battery life, with 20 hours of video watching time on a single charge.

Below you will find deals for all three iPhone 11 models and we have included an overview of the main points for each one to help you decide which deal is right for you. We would, however, suggest checking the terms and conditions before buying anything so you’re certain it is the right contract for you and your situation.

Here are some of the top deals available now on all three iPhone 11 models, across all capacity sizes.

The best iPhone 11 deals

Fone House

iPhone 11 64GB, £38 per month deal (£0 upfront)

This deal from Fone House offers the 64GB device at no upfront cost and a charge of £38 per month. The 24-month contract has unlimited minutes and texts plus a huge 100GB data allowance, which is pretty much all you could need.

The deal includes:

100GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

Three network

Get the deal at Fone House

iPhone 11 64GB, £49 per month (£189.99 upfront)

Available at Mobile.co.uk on the Vodafone network, this iPhone 11 deal comes with a free subscription to Spotify, NOW TV, Amazon Prime, or YouTube Premium. The catch is a steeper upfront cost, but for £49 per month of the two-year contract, it does mean lower monthly costs.

The deal includes:

Unlimited Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

Free streaming subscription

Vodafone network

Get the deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 11 64GB, £36.79 per month (£0 upfront)

For no upfront cost, you can get your hands on the 64GB handset on the Three network with 100GB data and unlimited minutes and texts.

The deal includes:

100GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

Free delivery

Three network

Get the deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 11 64GB, £31.99 a month (no upfront cost)

It’s a 36-month contract, but Tesco Mobile has one of the lowest monthly prices around with no upfront cost to boot. You can also get 10% off two Tesco shops a month for 6 months on selected deals:

2GB data

5000 minutes

5000 texts

Tesco Mobile

Get the deal at Tesco Mobile

iPhone 11 128GB, £29.50 per month for 6 months, then £59 (£49 upfront)

If it’s the 128GB model you’re after, you can get your hands on the device for just £29.50 per month for the first six months with a reasonable upfront cost. From month seven the cost increases to the regular £59 price. With unlimited everything and a fairly low upfront cost on the higher capacity device, it’s certainly a deal worth looking into.

The deal includes:

Unlimited Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

Three network

Get deal at Three

iPhone 11 256GB, £59 per month (£29 upfront)

For a higher spec device with a whopping 256GB storage, you can get your hands on the iPhone 11 device for a low upfront cost of £29. For this model, you’re looking at a higher monthly cost which usually easily climbs into the £70 and £80 brackets but this deal offers it for £59, which is much more reasonable. You’ll also get Apple TV+ thrown in.

The deal includes:

24GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

One year of Apple TV+

Vodafone network

Get the deal at Vodafone

Buy the iPhone 11 outright

If you’re looking to buy the handset outright, you can get the device on Apple’s Amazon store now from £599 (discounted price):

Best iPhone 11 Pro deals

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, £49.99 per month (£99 upfront)

This is a fair monthly price on the standard memory device with a 24-month contract. There’s a £99 upfront price but you’ll get 50GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes included.

The deal includes:

50GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

iD network

Get the deal at Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, £66 a month (£229.99 upfront)

If you can bear the upfront cost, this EE network deal at mobiles.co.uk has an incredible monthly price for the iPhone 11 Pro. Being an EE deal, this comes with subscriptions to BT Sport, Apple Music, and Britbox too:

Unlimited Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

3 months BT Sport

6 months Apple Music

6 months BritBox

EE network

Get the deal at mobiles.co.uk

Buy the iPhone 11 Pro outright

If you’re looking to buy the handset outright, you can get the device on Apple’s Amazon store now from £919 (discounted price):

Best iPhone 11 Pro Max deals

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, £64.50 per month (£0 upfront)

For the larger screen version of the Pro Max, you’ll be looking at a higher monthly cost (24-month contract) but you can still get hold of a device without any upfront payment and you’ll get unlimited texts and minutes, 20GB of data, plus Apple TV.

The deal includes:

20GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

3 months BT Sport

6 months Apple Music

6 months BritBox

1 year Apple TV

EE network

Get the deal at Fone House

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, £56.99 per month (£99 a month)

iD may lack bundles but always have generous data deals – and this one is no different. Get the iPhone Pro Max with unlimited everything for less than £60 a month:

Unlimited Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

iD network

Get the deal at Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB, £77 per month [with cashback scheme] (£0 upfront)

The cashback scheme available on this deal at Fone House means the usual £89 per month deal works out at £77 over the 24-month contract, with no upfront payments. You’ve got 100GB data with everything else unlimited.

The deal includes:

100GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

3 months BT Sport

6 months Apple Music

6 months BritBox

1 year Apple TV

EE network

Get the deal at Fone House

iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB, £83 [with cashback] (£0 upfront)

Another £0 upfront deal but this time for the top-spec device available on the market so far. With a huge 512GB, this iPhone 11 Pro Max deal offers a mega 100GB data on a 24-month contract at £83 with the cashback offer (£87 before cashback deal).

The deal includes:

100GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

1 year Apple TV

Three network

Get the deal at Fone House

Buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max outright

If you’re looking to buy the handset outright, you can get the device on Apple’s Amazon store now from £999: