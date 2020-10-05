Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

It may not be Prime Day just yet – but the exclusive Prime member deals are already rolling in.

Amazon is currently offering four months of its streaming service Amazon Music Unlimited for a mere 99p – a bargain price for access to over 60 million songs.

This is hot on the heels of their Prime Video Channels deal for 99p a month, the Amazon Kids+ subscription deal for 99p, and the Kindle Unlimited deal offering the service for free for 3 months.

However, much like the Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime Member to access this offer – see below for the details…

Sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p for 4 months

The Amazon Music Unlimited Deal offers 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p – allowing you to stream music to your Echo, Fire Stick, or other device on-demand and ad-free.

However, the offer is only valid to Amazon Prime members who are new to Amazon Music Unlimited, and will automatically renew at £7.99 a month unless you cancel. You can sign up to Amazon Prime now and get a 30-day free trial.

The offer ends at midnight on 14th October – which is also fittingly the end of Prime Day.

What is the difference between Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Prime is a great deal – not only do you get Prime Video and free-next day delivery, but you also stream up around 2 million songs ad-free with Prime Music for no extra cost.

However, for a little bit extra Amazon Music Unlimited gives you over 60 million songs – ideal if you want the full back catalogue of your favourite artist. Unlimited usually costs an extra £7.99 a month if you are a Prime member, or £9.99 if you’re not part of Amazon’s subscription service.

How does Amazon Music Unlimited work?

Amazon Music Unlimited works much like other music streaming services – you can listen to any song anytime, anywhere. Simply log into the Amazon Music website, download the app to your PC or mobile or connect an Alexa compatible device and you’re free to play songs, build playlists, get recommendations or even download music to listen offline.

Audio enthusiasts can also upgrade to Amazon Music HD for premium quality songs for an extra £5 a month, or get a 90-day free trial.

For more tech news check out our Technology section – find something to watch with our TV Guide