Strictly Come Dancing 2020 guide | From when it’s back to latest news

Put on your dancing shoes: Strictly Come Dancing is about to return to the BBC, with the first three names of the celebrity contestants being announced tonight.

Advertisement

We can’t wait to see who will be strutting their stuff on the dance floor and the reveals only mean one thing – Strictly is just around the corner.

As the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is announced, the next thing we’re wondering is when will Strictly be on? What will it look like?

We know there will be some changes this year, including a shorter run, fewer contestants than normal and probably a fair bit of social distancing, but RadioTimes.com understands the team over at the BBC are working hard to give us a normal experience as much as possible.

One big change we have confirmed is that Bruno Tonioli will be absent from the live show panel. He will return for the end of the series, and we’re told he will have a presence on the show in some form, but his US commitments mean we’ll be one judge short this year.

But will there be a Bruno Tonioli replacement? And what else will be different?

We hopefully don’t have too long to wait as we should be getting the 18th outing of Strictly just next month… eek!

And that’s not all, the BBC has announced four specials ahead of the upcoming season, which we think will come at the end of September.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the glitziest show on TV, Strictly Come Dancing!

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Good news all you Strictly fans! The BBC have revealed that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is set to return later this year, although with a few minor changes.

But when does it start?

It’s been reported that the show will miss its usual start date in September for a later premiere on Saturday 24th October and continue until 19th December, the weekend before Christmas.

If true, this means that Strictly 2020 will clock in at just nine weeks in length, a significant reduction from the usual 13, with the special Halloween and Blackpool episodes both airing within the first month.

RadioTimes.com understands the new social distancing guidelines – which will take place from July 4th, allowing one metre distancing and people from two households to meet – has meant it’s possible for Strictly to go ahead as normal.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have been confirmed to be starting rehearsals in July for their group performances – to make this happen, they will isolate in one big bubble for two weeks.

After that, there will be further isolation with the professionals and the celebrities in order to create more isolation bubbles.

As a result of this, acts will be able to have close contact routines, meaning no dances will be off limits – hooray!

The BBC’s Charlotte Moore previously revealed that there was “a lot of work” being done behind the scenes to make the show possible.

She told The Times: “We’re looking at how that would work. Could you quarantine people? Can we test everyone before filming? There’s a lot of work being done. It’s a big task.”

And with the new changes, it sounds like it’s finally coming to life. We can’t wait!

Is Bruno leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Well, not really. Earlier this year, it was revealed Bruno Tonioli wouldn’t be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing in the same way he usually does.

What that means is that he will be absent from the Saturday night live shows as he currently resides in America and the travel restrictions in place mean he couldn’t pop between countries as he has done before.

However, that doesn’t mean we’ll be completely Bruno-less this year. We’ve been told by the BBC he will be Zooming in for a chat on a Sunday evening for the results show.

And the best news of all? Strictly are currently planning on his return to wards the end of the show. All is not lost!

But will Bruno be replaced? Though no official announcement has been made, we’ve had rumours along the lines of Cheryl and Stacey Dooley.

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s air date?

The official air date hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Normally we’d suggest a start date of around September, as we tend to get the line-up delivered over the course of an exciting two weeks in August. A launch show then airs early September, before the series starts properly later that month.

The show usually runs for 13 weeks, during which the dancers perform to different themes including Movies, Musicals and Blackpool, before ending with the Grand Final in December.

However, with the new changes and contestants having to isolate, it’s likely Strictly will start later this year and have a shorter run time to wrap up just in time for Christmas.

Recent rumours have suggested we could be looking at an air date of October 24th, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

How will the show be different this year?

Reports have suggested thus year’s show will be a little different to previous years, with lots of tweaks being made to ensure the show goes ahead safely.

According to The Sun, this includes a practically empty ballroom, with a source claiming that it would be “impossible to safely socially distance audience members” in the studio.

The source said: “The current plan is no audience, which will inevitably affect the show. They are the energy in the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a training room. It’s a different intensity and pressure.

“But Elstree is a very cosy set-up, where it will be impossible to safely socially distance audience members. So for now, with the current rules, it’s a ‘no’ to anyone watching.

“Everything in terms of people is being scaled back dramatically. There will be less security because there’s no audience to control. Anyone deemed non-essential is a goner.”

Where will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, Strictly Come Dancing has been filmed in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Television Centre.

There’s one week every year we all look forward to – Blackpool – where the cast and crew pack their bags and head north to the seaside town for a glitter-filled special.

It’s currently unknown whether this will change on account of the pandemic, but we have already heard rumours that Blackpool Week could be axed to aid with social distancing guidelines – though as of August 2020, Blackpool will still be going ahead.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants – the potential line-up

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is a closely-guarded secret right now and we can expect to hear who will be taking part around August.

However, some rumours have started to emerge as we get closer to the all-important launch.

Here’s a list of some of the names we could be seeing on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up:

Caroline Quentin

Bill Bailey

Max George

Adam Woodyatt, EastEnders

Westlife’s Mark Feehily

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ, Maja Jama

Our Girl and former Coronation Street actress, Michelle Keegan

Zara Tindall, Olympian and member of the Royal Family

Reality star and author, Katie Price

Made In Chelsea cast member, Miles Nazaire

Loose Woman Stacey Solomon

Musician Toyah Wilcox

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd

Lorraine Kelly, ITV presenter

Dancing On Ice 2020 star Radzi Chinyanganya

Jane McDonald, personality and singer

Former Doctor Who star, Alex Kingston

Comedy actress, Sarah Hadland

All eyes are on whether Jamie Laing will be returning to Strictly for season 18. He injured himself in the 2019 launch show and had to withdraw from the show. Although his space was filled by Kelvin Fletcher, many think he should be allowed another go, hopefully one where he gets a little bit further this time!

There’s also swirling rumours about whether or not there will be a highly-anticipated same-sex couple this year. Mark Feehily from Westlife has been “in talks” to team up with Johannes Radebe, but that’s just a rumour right now. However, Karen Hauer has suggested she would like to be in a same-sex couple too. She told The Sun on Sunday: “It’s a beautiful way to showcase emotion on stage and I’d definitely like to do it. I’ve danced with women a lot over the years, so I feel very comfortable about it.”

Check back with RadioTimes.com to see more rumours and the confirmed line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t yet been any official word on who will be on the panel for 2020, but it would be safe to assume the 2019 panel will be back.

With that being said, we can expect to see Shirley Ballas resume her role as Head Judge. She will probably be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who have judged since the very beginning.

Last year, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it looks like she will be going nowhere.

A couple of times a season, Bruno has been replaced by Alfonso Ribeiro while he fulfils other duties in the States.

Long-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are likely to return to host the show for series 18, while Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are also likely to be back on spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing last year?

There has been a whopping 17 Strictly Come Dancing winners, and every year we get more and more surprised by the talented celebrities.

Last year was no different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with professional partner, Motsi Mabuse. The former Emmerdale star had to replace Jamie Laing last minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Who are the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals will be this year. Surprisingly, there’s been a couple of big names missing following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s currently unknown whether they will be replaced.

However, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the cast as one of the professional backing dancers, who will take part in the group performances only.

This year, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

Neil Jones

Read more about Strictly Come Dancing

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in Autumn. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.