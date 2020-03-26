Explaining why, his team revealed: "After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

"AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity. AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career.

"He is excited for you to all join him on the next chapter of his journey."

More like this

Fans are of course devastated to hear the news and flocked to Twitter in despair, with one sharing: "I’m gutted that i never got to support you all the way to the final but i’ve been alongside you since you were on britain’s got talent and nothing is going to change that. so proud of you with WHATEVER you do. always i love u so much x."(sic)

A second added: "Awww no not you & Kevin. Good luck & thanks for the entertainment."

AJ Pritchard was only just confirmed to be in the Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up.

It would have been his fifth year on Strictly, following his sixth place result in 2019 with Saffron Barker.

As of 26th March, there's no news on who will replace him on the BBC show.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.