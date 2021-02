Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for the final

The Strictly Come Dancing final is waltzing onto screens this week, with the couples ready bring everything to the dance floor one last time – or three.

This weekend, the celebs in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up will be performing three dances to win over the judges and the public, promising a truly dazzling Strictly Come Dancing final.

Maisie Smith is currently topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, having earned a total score of 59 during last week’s semi-finals. But she’ll have to work hard as HRVY is close behind with 53 points.

So, from Maisie and Gorka Marquez’s Samba to Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse’s Quickstep, here’s what the contestants will be dancing to in this year’s final.

All the Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs

Week Nine – Final

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Samba to Gloria Estefan’s Samba (Conga) for Judges’ Pick, Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams for Favourite Dance and Showdance to Idina Menzel’s We Need A Little Christmas.

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Quickstep to Bobby Darin’s Talk to the Animals for Judges’ Pick, Couple’s Choice to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang for Favourite Dance and Showdance to Queen’s The Show Must Go On.

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Jive to Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande’s Faith for Judges’ Pick, American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) by A Chorus Line for Favourite Dance and Showdance to Brittany Murphy’s Boogie Wonderland.

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Charleston to Zero to Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas for Judges’ Pick, Couple’s Choice to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory for Favourite Dance and Showdance to Taron Egerton’s I’m Still Standing.

Week Eight – Semi-finals

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Viennese Waltz to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, and Couple’s Choice to Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It by Will Smith

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Tango to Enter Sandman by Metallica, and Charleston to (Won’t You Come Home) Bill Bailey by Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Charleston to Another Day Of Sun by the La La Land Cast, and Rumba to Only You by Kylie Minogue and James Corden

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Quickstep to Thank God I’m A Country Boy by John Denver, and Salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi by Josh Groban, and Jive to Candyman by Christina Aguilera

Week Seven – Musicals Week

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Jive to Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Argentine Tango to Phantom Of The Opera from Phantom of The Opera

HRVY and Janette Manrara, One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Week Six

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Jive to River Deep – Mountain High by Tina Turner

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, American Smooth to I Say A Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Jive to One Way or Another by Blondie

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Couples’ Choice to Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle

Week Five

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Samba to That’s The Way I Like It by KC And The Sunshine Band

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Argentine Tango to When Doves Cry by Prince

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, American Smooth to I’ve Got You Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Tango to Golden by Harry Styles

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Couple’s Choice to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Quickstep to For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder

Week Four

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, American Smooth to Stand By Me by Ben E. King

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Cha Cha to Oye Como Va/I Like It Like That by Santana/Pete Rodriguez

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Couple’s Choice to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Salsa to Dynamite by BTS

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler

Max George and Dianne Buswell, American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr.

Week Three – Movie Week

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, Couples’ Choice, Everything’s Coming Up Roses by Ethel Merman (from Gypsy)

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Tango, Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil’ Kim and Christina Aguilera (from Moulin Rouge!)

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, American Smooth, Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel (from Frozen II)

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Jive, Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta (from Grease)

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Foxtrot, Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson (from Dreamgirls)

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Paso Doble, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone (from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly)

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Cha Cha, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee (from Gnomeo and Juliet)

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Charleston, Zero to Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y Thomas (from Hercules)

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Paso Doble, Star Wars Theme by John Williams (from Star Wars)

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Foxtrot, Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head by BJ Thomas (from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)

Max George and Dianne Buswell, Couples’ Choice, The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman (from The Simpsons Movie)

Week Two

Caroline Quentin and Joahannes Radebe, Paso Doble, El Gato Montes by Ramone Cortez

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Viennese Waltz, You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, Samba, Help Yourself by Tom Jones

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Tango, Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Couples’ Choice, Shine by Years & Years

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Quickstep, You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Quickstep, Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Viennese Waltz, Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, American Smooth, Night and Day by Frank Sinatra

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Salsa, Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Paso Doble, Believer by Imagine Dragons

Max George and Dianne Buswell, Jive, I’m A Believer by The Monkees

Week One

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, American Smooth, 9 to 5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, cha cha, Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, foxtrot, Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, samba, Samba by Gloria Estefan

Nicola Adams and Katya, quickstep, Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, paso doble, End Of Time by Beyoncé,

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, cha cha, Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

HRVY and Janette Manrara, jive, Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grandé,

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, cha cha, Think About Things by Daði Freyr,

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, American Smooth, My Girl by The Temptations

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, waltz, What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

Max George and Dianne Buswell, tango, Best Fake Smile by Dua Lipa.

The styles producers have chosen for Strictly Come Dancing’s debut are a great indicator of how they see the celebrities on the show. The choice of song and partner suggest former Labour MP Jacqui may be a slightly light-hearted contestant, while the energetic quickstep will play to the athletic strengths of champion boxer Nicola and Katya.

The Wanted singer Max is protecting an injured wrist, so the less energetic style of the tango could be a deliberate choice to ensure he doesn’t exacerbate the injury.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday December 12th at 7pm and Sunday December 13th at 7:30pm.