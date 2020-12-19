Stay tuned to our Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard below for the live scores on the night.

Scores - Strictly final

Overall

1=. HRVY and Janette Manrara = 88 - final score

1=. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez = 88 - final score

1=. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse = 88 - final score

2. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer = 84 - final score



Round three: Favourite Dance

1. HRVY and Janette Manrara's American Smooth = 30 (10+10+10)

2=. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez = 29 (9+10+10)

2=. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer's Couple's Choice = 29 (9+10+10)

2=. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse's Couple's Choice = 29 (9+10=10)

Round two: Showdances

1=. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse = 30 (10+10+10)

1=. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez = 30 (10+10+10)

2=. HRVY and Janette Manrara = 29 (9+10+10)

2=. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer = 29 (9+10+10)

Round one: Judges' Choices

1=. HRVY and Janette Manrara's Jive = 29 (9+10+10)

1=. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse's Quickstep = 29 (9+10+10)

1=. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez's Samba = 29 (9+10+10)

2. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer's Charleston = 26 (8+9+9)

Week Eight (Semi Final) Scores

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez = 59 (10+10+10 for Couple's Choice, 9+10+10 for Viennese Waltz) HRVY and Janette Manrara = 53 (7+8+8 for Rumba, 10+10+10 for Charleston) Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer = 48 (8+8+8 for Samba, 8+8+8 for Quickstep) Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse = 48 (8+8+9 for Charleston, 8+7+8 for Tango) Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice = 44 (8+9+9 for Waltz, 5+6+7 for Jive)

Week Seven Scores

HRVY and Janette Manrara (9 + 10 + 10) = 29 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (9 + 10 + 9) = 28 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (9 + 9 + 9) = 27 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 7 + 7) = 20

Week Six Scores

HRVY and Janette Manrara (10 + 10 + 10) = 30 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (10 + 10 + 9) = 29 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (8 + 9 + 8) = 25 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (8 + 8+ 8) = 24 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8+ 8) = 24 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

Week Five scores

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (9+10+10) = 29 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (9+9+9) = 27 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (8+9+10) = 27 HRVY and Janette Manrara (8+9+9) = 26 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+9+8) = 25 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (7+9+9) = 25 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (8+8+8) = 24 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5+6+7) = 18

Week Four scores

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (9+10+10) = 29 HRVY and Janette Manrara (8+10+9) = 27 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+10+9) = 27 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (8+8+9) = 25 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (7+8+9) = 24 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7+7+8) = 22 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (5+7+8) = 20 Max George and Dianne Buswell (5+7+8) = 20 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (4+6+7) = 17

Week Three scores

After having combined scores for week two, week three was back to normal scoring as the celebs got to grips with movie week.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (9+9+9) = 27 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+9+9) = 26 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8+7+9) = 24 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (8+8+8) = 24 Max George and Dianne Buswell (8+8+8) = 24 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (7+8+8) = 23 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (6+7+8) = 21 HRVY and Janette Manrara (6+7+8) = 21 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (7+6+6) = 20 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (6+7+6) = 19 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (3+4+5) = 12

Week One and Two combined scores

The contestants received scores for their week two dances. However, the scores from weeks one and two were combined, as usual, before the public vote.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (24 + 25) = 49 HRVY and Janette Manrara (25 + 24) = 49 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (21 + 24) = 45 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (21 + 21) = 42 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (21 + 21) = 42 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (15 + 24) = 39 Max George and Dianne Buswell (17 + 20) = 37 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (19 + 17) = 36 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (18 + 17) = 35 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (16 + 18) = 34 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (14 + 17) = 31 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (13 + 12) = 25

Week Two Strictly leaderboard

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 9 + 8) = 25 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 HRVY and Janette Manrara (7 + 8 + 9) = 24 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Max George and Dianne Buswell (6 + 7 + 7) = 20 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 7 + 8) = 21 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (6 + 6 + 6) = 18 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (2 + 5 + 5) = 12

Week one Strictly leaderboard

In week one, no one goes home, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

HRVY and Janette Manrara (8 + 8 + 9) = 25 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18 Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 6) = 15 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

