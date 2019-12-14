Aljaz is 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance. He signed up for dance lessons without telling his parents aged just five. His favourite dances are the Paso Doble - “it’s strong and masculine” - and the Foxtrot - “everything is fluid and it feels like every move lasts forever".

Here's everything you need to know about Aljaž Škorjanec ahead of Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Who is Aljaž Škorjanec?

Age: 29

More like this

Born: Slovenia

Twitter: @AljazSkorjanec

Instagram: aljazskorjanec

Strictly wins: 1 – with Abbey Clancy in 2013, his first year on the show.

Which Strictly celebrity was Aljaz been paired with this year?

Aljaž's Strictly 2019 partner is Viscountess Emma Weymouth.

Which Strictly celebrity was Aljaz paired up with last year?

Journalist Kate Silverton. The couple finished in eighth place.

How many times has Aljaž Škorjanec won?

Aljaz won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013 and since then he has partnered with TV presenter Alison Hammond in 2014 (they placed 10th), Call the Midwife star Helen George in 2015 (they placed sixth), model Daisy Lowe (8th) and actress Gemma Atkinson (2nd).

Learn more about the Strictly Come Dancing professionals

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday at7pm on BBC 1.