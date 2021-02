Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

As she sits in third place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, Ranvir Singh is in a good position for the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final which will kick off on December 12th.

Advertisement

The Good Morning Britain presenter managed to bag an impressive 27 points from the Strictly Come Dancing judges for her Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress in Musicals Week.

And she’ll be hoping to do the same this weekend when she returns to the ballroom with her professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have been revealed for the semi-final, and the duo will be performing two routines.

First, they’ll Waltz onto the dance floor to Un Giorno Per Noi by Josh Groban, which they’ll follow up with a Jive to Candyman by Christina Aguilera.

So, does Ranvir have what it takes to beat the other contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up and sail all the way through to the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Here’s everything you need to know about the semi-finalist.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Ranvir’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Paso Doble (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Week Two: Quickstep (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Week Three: Foxtrot (9 + 9 + 9) = 27

Week Four: Cha Cha (5+7+8) = 20

Week Five: Argentine Tango (8+9+10) = 27

Week Six: American Smooth (8 + 8+ 8) = 24

Week Seven: Viennese Waltz (9 + 9 + 9) = 27

Ranvir’s Strictly journey got off to a pretty smooth start when she scored 21 points in Week One for her Paso Doble to End Of Time by Beyoncé, and 21 again with the Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder the following week.

The journalist also received a pretty high score for her Foxtrot to Love You I Do from Dreamgirls during Movie Week.

Sadly, however, Ranvir’s Cha Cha in Week Four just couldn’t quite keep up with her Foxtrot, knocking her back down, but she was back on form in Week Five, scoring 27 points for her Argentine Tango to go joint second on the leaderboard.

Unfortunately, Ranvir slipped back down the leaderboard in Week Six as she scored just 24 points and finished in joint fourth with Jamie Laing and Bill Bailey.

She managed to redeem herself in Week Seven, however, as she bagged a healthy 27 points for her Viennese Waltz and climbed up to third place on the leaderboard.

She currently sits right behind Maisie Smith with 28 points, and first place holder HRVY, who has 29 points, so the competition is looking pretty tight.

The presenter has also gone on record to say that the “very intimate” dances have “taken a bit of getting used to”, saying she was initially rather embarrassed about performing some of the routines.

The presenter was previously warned by her GMB co-stars about how tough the competition can get, especially Susanna Reid.

Speaking to press including , Ranvir said: “Susanna keeps saying to me in like a really sensible tone, ‘Ranvir you have no idea what’s about to happen.’ She’s like, ‘You have no idea and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

Back in September, Ranvir announced the news of her participation on Strictly while presenting GMB.

She said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”

Referring to her colleagues who have previously taken to the Strictly dance floor, she added, “I’m going to need to pick your brains. I’m worried about energy levels.“I’ve been working throughout the whole pandemic, so I feel like I should have all the answers.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 7:30pm. You can see the full celebrity Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.