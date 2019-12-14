See below what you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Final.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse took the Glitterball for 2019.

Who are the finalists of Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

Kelvin triumphed over EastEnders actress Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

More like this

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will dance the Rumba from week four to Ain't No Sunshine (Bill Withers) as their Judges' Pick, Shout (Isley Brothers) as their Showdance and week one's Samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval as their Favourite.

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beck will take to the stage to perform the Charleston from week 11 (to Jimmy Van Heusen's Thoroughly Modern Millie) as the Judges' Pick, Let Yourself Go (Irving Berlin) as their Showdance and their Favourite is the Viennese Waltz to Send In The Clowns from week four.

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden will take on the Quickstep from week seven (to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Mr. Pinstripe Suit) as their Judges' Pick, and later, Pink's A Million Dreams as their Showdown. Their Favourite dance will be the Jive to You Can’t Stop The Beat from week 11's Musicals Week.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in 2020.