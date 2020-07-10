Who is through to the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 semi-finals?

It’s well and truly heating up in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen with this year’s line-up currently cooking to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Advertisement

Already we’ve seen 10 celebs take on the challenge, including Drag Race star Baga Chipz, Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson, The Apprentice’s Thomas Skinner and Hockey star Sam Quek.

Over the weeks, the celebs will be taking part in various cooking task in their heats, which are made up of five celebrities.

At the end of each week, the groups will then be cut down to just two celebs who will be entered into the semi-finals – where a total of eight contestants will battle it out to get to the grand final.

The ultimate star will follow in the footsteps of previous winners, which includes Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge and Angellica Bell.

So, who has been sent home and who is already through to the semi-finals?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Heat one

Thomas Skinner

BBC

The Apprentice star beat Death in Paradise actress Shyko Amos, former X-Factor star Myles Stephenson, and retired footballer John Barnes, as he became the second celebrity through to the semi-finals.

Despite not knowing how to make cake or custard, he managed to win the judges over in the final round as Myles and John were sent packing.

Speaking of his exit, Myles said: “I’m gutted that it’s come to an end so soon. All the best to Judi and T because they deserved it.”

Judi Love

BBC

The comedian was the first to make it through to the semi-finals after impressing Gregg and John with her delicious dishes and huge personality.

During the challenges, the contestants were sent to Acton Works to cook for 120 Transport for London (TFL) staff and Judi certainly performed, supplying the workers with a chicken curry, a vegetarian lasagne and a crumble, which went down a treat!

Judi is best known for being a panelist on lunchtime talk show, Loose Women, where she regularly appears alongside Christine Bleakley, Andrea McLean, Ruth Langsford and Denise Welch.

You can read more about her here.

Eliminated: Shyko Amos, Myles Stephenson and John Barnes

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One three nights a week. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.