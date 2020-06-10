Strictly Come Dancing 2020 guide | From when it’s back to latest news

We’re feeling the Strictly fever and after a super 2019 series, we can’t wait to get reacquainted with the ballroom floor.

The fate of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is currently under threat on account of the coronavirus pandemic, which makes it difficult to do something like a Tango.

Even before the virus stopped almost all TV productions, we were expecting the 18th series of the BBC show to look a little bit different. There has been a long-running discussion about whether or not there would be a same-sex couple in the 2020 line-up this year. Now Dancing On Ice set a precedent with their all-male partnership, all eyes are on whether Strictly will follow suit.

But what else could we potentially see from Strictly in 2020? Here’s everything we know so far…

Is there Strictly Come Dancing this year?

It’s yet to be officially confirmed whether Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will be able to go ahead or not. The UK is currently in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and with social distancing set to be the norm for the foreseeable future, all eyes are on Shiny Floor shows and how they will make a return to screens possible.

The good news is that BBC bosses are doing everything possible to get Strictly on air this year. Charlotte Moore told The Times there was “a lot of work” being done behind-the-scenes to deliver the show we know and love.

She told The Times: “We’re looking at how that would work. Could you quarantine people? Can we test everyone before filming? There’s a lot of work being done. It’s a big task.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas is optimistic the series will return, telling The Mirror: “I have spoken to Strictly’s executive producer, and I am 99 per cent sure that we will be on screens in one form or another. And we are going to have some fantastic NHS stories. There is going to be a reflection on the coronavirus and what people have done for communities. I think it’s going to be a real tear-jerker.”

As it stands, Strictly Come Dancing will air in 2020.

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s air date?

Although the official air date hasn’t yet been confirmed, we’ve done this 17 times now to have a sensible guess the season will start in September.

We normally get the line-up delivered over the course of an exciting two weeks in August. A launch show then airs early September, before the series starts properly later that month.

The show then usually runs for 13 weeks, during which the dancers perform to different themes including Movies, Musicals and Blackpool, before ending with the Grand Final in December.

Where will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, Strictly come Dancing has been filmed in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Television Centre.

There’s one week every year we all look forward to – Blackpool – where the cast and crew pack their bags and head north to the seaside town for a glitter-filled special.

It’s currently unknown whether this will change on account of the pandemic, but we have already heard rumours that Blackpool Week could be axed to aid with social distancing guidelines.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants – the potential line-up

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is a closely-guarded secret right now and we can expect to hear who will be taking part around August.

However, some rumours have started to emerge as we get closer to the all-important launch.

Here’s a list of some of the names we could be seeing on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up:

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ, Maja Jama

Our Girl and former Coronation Street actress, Michelle Keegan

Zara Tindall, Olympian and member of the Royal Family

Reality star and author, Katie Price

Made In Chelsea cast member, Miles Nazaire

Loose Woman Stacey Solomon

Musician Toyah Wilcox

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd

Lorraine Kelly, ITV presenter

Dancing On Ice 2020 star Radzi Chinyanganya

Jane McDonald, personality and singer

Former Doctor Who star, Alex Kingston

Comedy actress, Sarah Hadland

All eyes are on whether Jamie Laing will be returning to Strictly for season 18. He injured himself in the 2019 launch show and had to withdraw from the show. Although his space was filled by Kelvin Fletcher, many think he should be allowed another go, hopefully one where he gets a little bit further this time!

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t yet been any official word on who will be on the panel for 2020, but so far, no one has quit, so it would be safe to assume the 2019 panel will be back.

With that being said, we can expect to see Shirley Ballas resume her role as Head Judge. She will probably be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who have judged since the very beginning.

Last year, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it looks like she will be going nowhere.

A couple of times a season, Bruno has been replaced by Alfonso Ribeiro while he fulfils other duties in the States.

Long-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are likely to return to host the show for series 18, while Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are also likely to be back on spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing last year?

There has been a whopping 17 winners of Strictly come Dancing, and every year we get more and more surprised by the talented celebrities.

Last year was no different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with professional partner, Motsi Mabuse. The former Emmerdale star had to replace Jamie Laing last minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Who are the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals will be this year. Surprisingly, there’s been a couple of big names missing following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s currently unknown whether they will be replaced.

However, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the cast as one of the professional backing dancers, who will take part in the group performances only.

This year, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

