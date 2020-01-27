Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Wallace Wilson – the personal trainer who isn’t afraid to step on any toes

While the action on Love Island 2020 continues to heat up, it seems there’s plenty more where that came from with new bombshells on the way to shake things up.

Enter Wallace Wilson, a personal trainer from Inverness, Scotland, who isn’t afraid of stepping on anyone’s toes in the villa.

We have everything you need to know about the new hunk, including the (not one) but three contestants he has his eye on.

Wallace Wilson Key Facts Age: 24 Job: Personal trainer From: Scotland In three words: Confident, funny and energetic Instagram: @wallacewilson1

What does Wallace think makes him perfect for Love Island?

Describing himself as “confident, funny and energetic”, Wallace believes he has what it takes to find the woman of his dreams on the ITV show.

“I’ve got the perfect balance between competitiveness, humour and energy. I’ve got a positive mentality and I’m really open-minded,” he said.

“I would say I’m an 8 out of 10 and my eyes are my best feature.”

However, while he oozes confidence, it hasn’t always been a success in the dating world, with Wallace adding: “I can over analyse things sometimes when it comes to love.”

Which girls in the villa does Wallace have his eye on?

The personal trainer fancies not one, but three ladies in the villa, who all happen to be coupled up at the moment.

“Paige, Siânnise and Sophie,” he revealed, who are in partnerships with Finley, Nas, and Connor respectively.

But that won’t stop Wallace, who isn’t worried about stealing anyone’s girl, and will even confront the guy first.

“I think stepping on toes is life isn’t it, it’s just what happens, you’ve got to look after number one. I think stepping on toes is life isn’t it, it’s just what happens, you’ve got to look after number one,” he explained.

Will Wallace be loyal in the villa?

For the 24-year-old, it seems honesty is the best policy – even if that means admitting to having a “wandering eye.”

“I could have a wandering eye, but I’d be honest about it,” he revealed ahead of his villa debut.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm