Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Paige Turley – Britain’s Got Talent star who used to date Lewis Capaldi

After just over six months, Love Island is finally back for its first Winter edition, with the latest cohort of singletons heading out to the brand new villa.

And one of the Love Island 2020 contestants heading to enjoy the sun in South Africa is Paige Turley, who comes from West Lothian and has a past connection to a famous face.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paige.

Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Singer In three words: Loud. Boisterous. Fun Instagram: @turley_paige

What is Paige’s ideal man?

Paige says: “It’s so cliche, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.”

She adds that she likes a guy with a strong personality, who knows who he is and what he wants, while she claims that her celebrity crush is actor Tom Hardy.

What are Paige’s turn-offs?

Paige says that her biggest turn off is arrogance. She says: “I like someone who is confident but if they’re too much and it’s borderline cocky, I’m not interested.”

And she’s also not one to enjoy a cheesy chat up line – she says: “If someone said a cheesy chat up line, I’d probably slate them to the hills!”

Where might I have seen Paige before?

This won’t be Paige’s first appearance on a major ITV reality show – back in 2012 she participated in Britain’s Got Talent – and made it all the way to the semi-finals.

She is also the ex-girlfriend of pop superstar Lewis Capaldi, having dated him for about a year when she was 17 or 18. She says that their relationship ended really amicably and the pair are still friends.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.