A spokesperson for Love Island told RadioTimes.com, "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa."

A statement from Sherif added: "In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

"I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

More like this

While details surrounding Sherif's sudden departure remain sketchy, a source has revealed it was "a silly mistake" on Sherif's part - with the star knowing what he did would result in him being kicked out the show.

"Sherif made a silly mistake and was immediately summoned to the Beach Hut - it wasn't a criminal matter and he was spoken to and agreed to leave," the insider told The Mirror.

"Sherif knew he had to leave immediately after being called to the Beach Hut.

"No security were involved."

Sherif will appear briefly in tonight's (11th June) episode of the show, with voiceover Iain Stirling expected to briefly reveal his exit - but is unlikely to give further information about what Sherif may have done.

Sherif's departure now leaves Anna Vakili single and in danger of also leaving the villa in the next recoupling ceremony – although it is possible the show will add in another bombshell contestant to even out the boy-girl balance.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays from 9pm on ITV