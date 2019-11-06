When is Naomi Alderman adaptation The Power on Amazon? What is it about?

Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel The Power – which won the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2017 – is being adapted for TV by Amazon.

Alderman herself will form part of an all-female writing team for the show, which was first announced in February 2019.

With such rich source material and some exciting names attached to the project, including The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano, the show should be an exciting prospect.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Power…

What is The Power about?

The series is set in a dystopian future where all teenaged girls have developed the ability to electrocute people using just their hands. When the teenagers find they are able to awaken this power in older woman as well, women across the world begin to seize power, becoming the dominant gender and in some cases killing the men in their way.

Amazon says the first series will follow its characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova as “the ‘Power’ evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

The book was a huge hit when it was released, drawing comparisons to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and featuring on Barack Obama’s list of his favourite books of the year.

Atwood is a huge admirer of Alderman – selecting her as a protégé in 2012 – and so here’s hoping The Power’s TV show adaptation will prove as influential and affecting as The Handmaid’s Tale’s has done.

Who is in the cast of The Power?

It was recently announced that Leslie Mann (Knocked Up) will lead the cast for the series, taking on the role of Margot Cleary-Lopez.

The character is an up and coming American politician who is described by Amazon as “vital, charming and incredibly smart.”

The character description continues, “As her career takes flight, it’s her husband Rob and daughter Jos who privately feel the effects of her success most keenly; for one of them, where previously there was conflict now comes a greater understanding, and for the other where there was love, comes hurt and betrayal.”

No further cast announcements have been made thus far – but we’ll keep this page updated as and when we hear news.

What’s been said about the show?

Alderman has spoken of her delight that the show will be reaching a global audience, saying that she was “thrilled beyond words.”

She said, “The story is a global one, about the lives of women and men everywhere in the world, so I’m hugely excited that The Power will be sparking conversation and debate essentially… everywhere. We’re going to make something revolutionary and, dare I say it, electrifying.”

When will The Power be on TV?

Details about when the series will go into production and at what point we can expect to see it on our screens are still a bit thin on the ground at this stage – but we’ll let you know as soon as more information is announced.