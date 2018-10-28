Janice Robinson and LMA Choir leave The X Factor 2018
The double elimination saw the singers become the third and fourth acts to depart the show
Janice Robinson and LMA Choir have become the third and fourth acts to leave The X Factor 2018.
American singer Robinson, who sang Show Me Love by Robin S, was eliminated immediately after receiving the least public votes.
LMA Choir then left the show after they had a sing-off with Brendan Murray and, after deadlock, were revealed as the act to receive the second fewest votes.
Robinson, who was in Ayda Field’s Overs category said: “When one door closes, I trust and believe that God is going to open another door.”
LMA Choir, who were in Robbie Williams’ Groups category, were very emotional to leave the competition but said they were “proud” of their progress.
The X Factor continues 8pm Saturday, ITV