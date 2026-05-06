A spot in the Champions League final will be on the line when European heavyweights Bayern Munich and PSG get reacquainted in Germany on Wednesday evening.

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Last week's topsy-turvy nine-goal thriller at Parc des Princes was, arguably, the best game of the season and, thankfully, we can expect more of the same at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have the home advantage and will need it as they look to overturn a one-goal deficit to punch their ticket for the final in Budapest.

Reigning champions PSG have beaten Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea in their title defence so far but the second leg in Munich looks set to be their toughest test yet.

Wednesday's game is what the Champions League is all about – two of the best teams in world football going toe-to-toe for a shot at glory.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v PSG on TV and online.

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When is Bayern Munich v PSG?

Bayern Munich v PSG will take place on Wednesday 6 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bayern Munich v PSG kick-off time

Bayern Munich v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Bayern Munich v PSG online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Bayern Munich v PSG on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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