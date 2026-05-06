❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Doctor Who and EastEnders favourites sign up for 5's Play for Today as cast confirmed for season 2
Archie Panjabi and Kacey Ainsworth are just two of a host of stars joining the new season.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Wednesday, 6 May 2026 at 10:17 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...