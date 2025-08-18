Described as an "irreverent take on ageing", Never Too Late follows a rebellious woman forced to start over in a retirement village.

In what could be seen as an EastEnders reunion, the series will star Anita Dobson (Doctor Who, EastEnders), Nigel Havers (The Gentleman, Chariots of Fire), Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, Friday Night Dinner), Nina Wadia (Count Abdulla, EastEnders), Michael Fenton Stevens (Death in Paradise, The Sixth Commandment) and Natasha Williams (It's a Sin, EastEnders).

The darkly comic drama follows "sharp-tonged, fiercely independent" Cynthia (Dobson) who is reluctantly moved into a "deceptively peaceful retirement village" by her daughter, as she clashes with "eccentric residents, oppressive rules, and the surprise reappearance of her old rockstar fling from the 1970s".

The synopsis reads: "What begins as a mission to get kicked out becomes something more complicated, as she's forced to confront long-buried secrets, strained family ties, and the unexpected possibility of starting over. It's a story about second chances, unlikely friendships, and how the messy, defiant reality that life – and love – don't end with retirement"

Iris Prize recipient Sara Harrak will direct and Simon Warne and Lydia Marchant are to pen the drama.

Elsewhere is Special Measures, from screenwriter and playwright Lee Thompson, which has been described as a state of the nation drama looking at the growing pressures facing schools in the UK. Jack McLoughlin (The Death of the House Party) will be making his directorial debut.

Led by Jessica Plummer (Missing You, EastEnders), viewers will find her character in Manor Lane High – a school on the edge.

The synopsis reads: "Just before the school day begins, Drew, the exhausted head of English, abruptly resigns for good. Left reeling, Amy, the deputy head of English, must step in and steady the ship.

"But she barely has time to gather her thoughts— Chris, the frantic deputy head, breaks the news: Ofsted inspectors are arriving in 15 minutes for a surprise inspection. Caught between burnout and bureaucracy, can this fractured school survive the day?"

Commenting on the Play for Today initiative Commissioning Editor, 5, Paul Testar said: "Play for Today is synonymous with high quality standalone television dramas and we’re incredibly excited to be reviving it with a new slate of single films on 5.

"What makes this particularly important for us as a public service broadcaster is the opportunity to support emerging talent behind the scenes – from writers and directors to production teams – especially those from lower-income backgrounds who haven’t always had clear pathways into the industry.

"It’s a chance to tell great stories while helping to shape the future of British drama."

