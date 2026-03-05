If you had access to magical spirits that could predict the future, what would you want to know?

That's the irresistible premise behind Mackenzie Crook's BBC Two comedy Small Prophets. The six-part series follows Michael Sleep's quest to learn what happened to his girlfriend Clea, who disappeared nearly seven years ago on Christmas Eve – and whether he'll ever see her again.

So, with some encouragement from his dad, he sets about growing the homunculi – or small prophets – in big glass jars in his shed and, lo and behold, they appear before him. And with some slightly more forceful encouragement from his mate Kacey, he finally asks the questions he has so desperately wanted the answers to for so long.

But now that he's armed with that information, what's next?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Small Prophets season 2.

Has Small Prophets been renewed for season 2?

The BBC has yet to announce if more Small Prophets is on the cards, but the finale ends with the words 'To be continued', so we have high hopes, much like Michael and Kacey when we leave them.

When could a potential Small Prophets season 2 be released?

With no prior release schedule to go on, this is a tricky one to answer.

We'd hope early 2027, but that's just a guess.

Which cast could return for a potential Small Prophets season 2?

Small Prophets.

It's a given that Pearce Quigley would return as Michael Sleep if the show is recommissioned. But who else could join him?

Kacey and Michael's relationship was a key component of the first season, so we'd be surprised if Lauren Patel didn’t reprise her role — or if we’d seen the last of Sir Michael Palin as Michael’s dad Brian.

As for the rest of the season 1 cast, we’ll have to wait and see:

Jon Pointing as Clive



Sophie Willan as Bev



Mackenzie Crook as Gordon



Ed Kear as Brigham



Charlotte Mills as Hilary



Adam Wright as Elliot

Paul Kaye as Roy



Shola Adewusi as Olive

There's also space for some new additions too, one of whom could be Clea.

What could happen in a potential Small Prophets season 2?

"I think I have to go to Canada," says Michael in the finale. After discovering that his dad's old mate Vic Wiffen – who had been sending him letters in which he "always" asked about Michael – had actually been dead for years, Michael makes the connection that it's actually Clea who is behind them.

And after being told by the prophets that she would never come home, but that she would always love him, that leaves him with very little choice but to go to Canada. He's certainly got the money to do so after Kacey split her lottery winnings with him, but it remains to be seen if the BBC Two budget can stretch to that — and whether he will finally be reunited with Clea after all these years.

Elsewhere, the prophets confirm that Kacey is going to be in Neighbours, even though it was cancelled for a second time last year. But our crystal ball is confident that her path will cross with Michael's again — although knowing how or where is something Crook himself is probably still working out.

Small Prophets is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

