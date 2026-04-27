Comedy-drama Alice and Steve has its confirmed release date on Disney+, bringing together British TV icon Nicola Walker and New Zealand comic Jemaine Clement.

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The story follows Alice (Walker) after she discovers that her longtime best friend Steve (Clement) has started dating her daughter, Izzy (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder star Yali Topol Margalith), who is almost three decades his junior.

The shocking revelation leaves Alice "devastated" and seemingly doomed to "lose her best friend and her daughter in one fell swoop," but she's not going down without a fight.

The synopsis, courtesy of Disney+, teases: "Alice tries everything she can to end the relationship. Unfortunately for her, Steve's more than ready for the attack, and what begins as a perfect friendship, devolves into an all-out feud."

If you're intrigued to see how this story unfolds, you can tune in to all six episodes of Alice and Steve on Disney+ from Monday 8 June 2026.

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Alice and Steve is created by former Sex Education writer Sophie Goodhart, with Stath Lets Flats alum Tom Kingsley on directing duties. The first two episodes were screened at Canneseries, a prestigious TV festival held in France, over the weekend.

Disney describes the series as an "anti-romantic comedy" or even a "wrong-com," with first look images showing the core trio of characters on the cusp of their lives changing forever.

Yali Topol Margalith and Jemaine Clement star in Alice and Steve. Disney+

Clement rose to stardom in the comedy world as one half of musical duo Flight of the Conchords (with Bret McKenzie), with later credits including What We Do in the Shadows, Moana, A Minecraft Movie and the last two Avatar films.

On the other hand, Walker is among the most recognisable faces on British TV, owing to various hit shows, such as Spooks, Last Tango in Halifax, Unforgotten, The Split and Annika.

In addition to rising star Topol Margalith, the series also features Joel Fry; another actor with a strong comedic background, through the likes of W1A, Plebs and Our Flag Means Death.

Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker star in Alice and Steve. Disney+

When the series was announced, Walker said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be stepping into the fabulous world of friendship, motherhood, marriage frantic revenge and fierce love that Sophie Goodhart has created, and to be doing it with Jemaine Clement is completely joyful!"

Clement added: "I really relate to Steve – he's classy, stylish and an all-round good guy – except for when he isn't. I'm excited to be working with the wonderful Nicola Walker and seeing how Steve and Alice's relationship descends into absolute chaos."

Alice & Steve is coming to Disney+ on Monday 8 June 2026. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

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