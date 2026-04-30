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Friends icon Lisa Kudrow reveals eye-watering amounts cast get from endless reruns of beloved sitcom
Kudrow and her co-stars earn an astounding amount a year in residuals when Friends is re-aired.
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Published: Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 2:44 pm
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