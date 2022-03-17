Friends star Lisa Kudrow would "love to see" all-new cast reboot

Connoisseurs of the hit sitcom have strong feelings when it comes to questions about a potential future for the series: would the stars returning for new episodes work? Could a cast of fresh faces put their own spin on the antics of a close-knit group of twenty-somethings under the Friends banner?

Whether or not a Friends reboot would be a good thing has long been a topic of debate among fans.

And it turns out Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay herself) has thoughts on the matter.

Asked if, were there to be a reboot, she would approve of it and she'd want to feature in the cast, Kudrow told Where Is the Buzz: "I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot. I mean, not with any of us in it; not that Marta [Kauffman] and David [Crane] are writing.

"But a reboot, you mean like they hire other actors?" she continued, adding that she would be keen to see what that iteration would look like.

"I would. I would love to see what the now version of that would be."

"I would love to see what that would be," she added. "That would be really good."

Of course, Kudrow is right to note that a reboot is unlikely at this point – at least, one from the creators of the original series.

Last year, fans finally got the Friends reunion they'd been waiting years for, with the six friends and a host of special guests getting back together to reflect on the iconic sitcom, but Kauffman has long remained steadfast in her opinion that a reboot would be a bad idea.

