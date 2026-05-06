We're still no further forward in finding out who killed Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) in Coronation Street, though today's episode served up some intriguing clues.

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The abuser's body was found by Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) in the backyard of the corner shop at the conclusion of Friday's episode, bringing an end to months of speculation following a February flash-forward episode.

However, as one murder mystery ended, a new one began - who has blood on their hands? Series producer Kate Brooks has already teased a long road ahead before we finally discover the killer.

"There's lots of people who are in the frame for Theo's death," she explained to Radio Times and other media at a recent event.

"We reveal to the audience who [the murderer] is during late June, July. There's lots of people you definitely think it could be.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) was found dead at the conclusion of Friday's episode. ITV

"It's a massive story, there’s so many different twists, and there's so many different offshoots to the story as well. You think you're watching one thing, and then it diverts into a completely new kind of story territory. It'll definitely keep people guessing."

On Monday, a list of suspects was unveiled; Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins), George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson).

This then led to George being questioned by DS Lisa Connor-Swain (Vicky Myers), who had questions about the blood that Christina was trying to scrub off his jumper. He acknowledged that it was Theo's blood, but said that he had no part in his murder.

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George also spent a large portion of the evening alone on a walk, and therefore had no alibi.

In today's episode, he'd been kept in a cell overnight awaiting further questioning. Lisa showed him a broach and asked if he'd ever seen it before, though he had no idea where it had come from.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) advised that time was running out to hold George any longer, and with no real evidence, Lisa would have to let him go.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) had a feud with Theo. ITV

Lisa wasn't going to stop there, though. She then hauled Christina into the interview room, demanding to know what she knew about George's whereabouts and whether she had any suspicions herself.

Meanwhile, the events of the last week seemed to be weighing hard on Summer. She broke down in Victoria Gardens and was comforted by Gary and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), though later became concerned that her upset might've looked by guilt.

She made Gary swear not to tell anyone, clearly wanting to cover for his own misdemeanours...

As viewers will recall, on the night Theo died, he smashed up his van before sending a menacing text message. This was captured on CCTV from the builder's yard, and Gary knew that this could incriminate him.

Desperate to keep out of the police's attention, he quickly deleted the footage.

Did Gary kill Theo?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed from 7am on ITVX.

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