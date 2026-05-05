It was only a matter of time before fingers were pointed in Coronation Street, following the death of abuser Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

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It was confirmed in Friday's instalment that Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) abusive husband was the victim of a murder that was first glimpsed during a flash-forward episode in February.

He'd played a game of cat and mouse with Todd, chasing him through the streets, before finding himself in a tense situation with Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby). Todd managed to find safety with George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) and Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins), and hours later, Theo's body was discovered in the back yard of the corner shop.

But who has blood on their hands? Series producer Kate Brooks has revealed that there's a long wait ahead for fans to discover the killer - it won't be until June or July that we'll find out.

In the meantime, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) has began the hunt for the perpetrator, with he and Lisa Connor-Swain (Vicky Myers) set to hold a series of interrogations to uncover what really happened in Theo's final moments.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) was found dead at the conclusion of Friday's episode. ITV

A number of suspects were unveiled last night; Todd, Christina, Summer, George, Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson).

In tonight's episode, Christina noticed blood on the sleeve of George's jumper and furiously tried to scrub it away. She was startled when Lisa arrived, announcing to Todd that the police are now treating Theo’s death as murder.

Christina listened in from the hallway, soon darting out and heading to the funeral directors. George noticed her scrubbing his desk, trying to find a distraction from what seemed like evidence that could prove he was responsible.

She frantically explained to him that Lisa was looking for a murderer, and asked about his whereabouts on the night. This was rather inconvenient timing, as Lisa had just walked through the door and became instantly suspicious.

Noticing the bloody jumper, she asked George to accompany her to the station for further questioning.

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) was brought in for questioning. ITV

He carefully outlined his movements on the night of the death, though did explain that for an extended period, he went on a walk alone. Lisa raised concern over the fact he didn't have an alibi, and therefore wanted to keep him at the station for another interview.

Back on the cobbles, Christina and Todd reflected on a tough day. She mentioned that George hadn't told her about his walk, and couldn't help but feel whether there was anything else that he was keeping from her.

Ultimately, the two concluded that only one person knew the answers - the person responsible.

Did George really kill Theo?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed from 7am on ITVX.

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