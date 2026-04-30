The BBC has finally confirmed when a lost episode of Morecambe and Wise is set to be broadcast - and there isn’t too long to wait.

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It was announced last week that an episode of the legendary sketch show starring the British comedy icons from season 1 - which wasn’t archived at the time of broadcast - had been recovered.

The episode, which was previously thought to be lost forever, was discovered at the estate of a former TV professional by Film Is Fabulous! - a charitable trust run by film collectors and television enthusiasts.

Now, the BBC has revealed that the episode, which first aired on 16 September, 1968, will be shown on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 14 May 2026 - the day that Eric Morecambe would have turned 100.

BBC Four will also air a collection of sketches called The Perfect Morecambe and Wise to mark the anniversary.

The ‘missing’ episode, which was the third instalment from Morecambe and Wise’s first series after returning to the BBC, features British actress Ann Hamilton appearing in a sketch set in a nudist colony, as well as Jenny Lee-Wright playing Morecambe’s niece.

It also includes a musical performance from the female trio The Paper Dolls.

Morecambe and Wise. BBC Studios

Noreen Adams, Director of BBC Archives, said in a statement: “Morecambe and Wise are one of the UK’s most loved comedy duos. Thanks to Film Is Fabulous! - we’re delighted to share this comedy gold that we thought was lost forever with viewers across the UK."

Eric Morecambe’s daughter, Gail Morecambe, added that she's "really looking forward to seeing it on a screen once again after so many years", and that she's "especially thrilled that it coincides with my father’s centenary year".

Eric Morecambe’s son, Gary Morecambe, said: "I honestly didn’t think there was anything out there left to find, and when something like this comes out of nowhere, it’s really quite wonderful."

Last month, Film is Fabulous restored missing Doctor Who episodes The Nightmare Begins and Devil's Planet, which were broadcast back in November 1965. Both episodes are available now on BBC iPlayer.

The Morecambe and Wise Show is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

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