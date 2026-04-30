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BBC finally confirms air date of 'missing' episode of The Morecambe and Wise Show - and it's soon
The lost episode will be shown on BBC Four and iPlayer next month.
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Published: Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 3:50 pm
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