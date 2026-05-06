Mock the Week's revival is going from strength to strength, with additional episodes ordered to air this summer in anticipation of a continually chaotic news cycle.

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The satirical panel show, hosted by Dara Ó Briain, started life on BBC Two, where it enjoyed a remarkable 17-year run before facing the axe in 2022. Fortunately, it wouldn't be gone for long.

Earlier this year, free-to-air channel TLC staged a revival for the series, which teamed returning host Ó Briain with new regular panellist Rhys James, to a positive reception from viewers.

So much so that, in addition to the previously confirmed second season (coming in September), Warner Bros Discovery – which owns TLC – has now commissioned five additional episodes of Mock the Week to air during the summer.

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Ó Briain commented: "The Prime Minister in trouble, the world running out of oil, and the most chaotic World Cup in history about to start? Well, that sounds like a week worth mocking. Of course we're back!"

Indeed, with so many shocking stories in the news, and troublingly few signs of the cycle slowing down, Mock the Week won't be short of topics to cover or controversy to court during its special summer run.

Mock the Week's summer edition will consist of five episodes in total, which begin on TLC at 9pm on Sunday 7 June. Guests for the abridged run are still to be confirmed, but the network promises more of "the nation's favourite comedians".

Dara Ó Briain returns for more Mock the Week. TLC

The previous season boasted appearances from the likes of Hugh Dennis, Russell Howard, Sara Pascoe, Katherine Ryan and Ahir Shah, among others.

Warner Bros Discovery's Graham Lafferty said: "We are delighted to be partnering with [producers] Angst to bring viewers an extra burst of Mock the Week this summer on TLC.

"Following May's elections and a football World Cup from North America, fans of the series can expect more comedy gold as topical satire meets a summer packed with global and local events and an ever-changing news agenda."

Mock the Week is available to stream on TLC via Discovery+ and HBO Max.

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