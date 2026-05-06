Arsenal continue their Women's Super League title push away at Brighton on Wednesday evening.

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The Gunners need to win all three of their games in hand to keep their hopes of snatching the WSL from Man City on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign alive.

Renee Slegers will need to rally her troops after their Champions League defence ended in defeat to Lyon on the weekend.

Brighton head into the game on a four-game unbeaten run, which has included a victory over Man City and a draw with Man Utd in back-to-back weeks.

Confidence is high among the Seagulls and they will relish the chance to take a shot at the visitors as they look to tighten their grip on sixth place.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Arsenal on TV and online.

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When is Brighton v Arsenal?

Brighton v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 6 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Arsenal kick-off time

Brighton v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

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What TV channel is Brighton v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brighton v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Brighton v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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