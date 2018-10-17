When is The Apprentice 2018 on TV? BBC1 air date, contestants, advisers and more

The Apprentice 2018 continues this week, with Lord Sugar and his pointy finger returning once again to berate and bark at some besuited no-hoper candidates. And we can’t wait.

Advertisement

Below is everything you need to know about series 14 and the next episode of The Apprentice on BBC1.

When is The Apprentice back on TV?

The show will continue BBC1 on Wednesday at 9pm.

What task will contestants have to face this week?

This week, the two teams are christened, finally. I’ve missed the traditional brainstorming scene where candidates earnestly chew over names that sound like rejected baddies from a sci-fi franchise (Imperium, Graphene, and so on) but it arrives, in slimmed-down form, tonight, as the teams – now with genders mixed – settle on Typhoon and, er, Collaborative. Yes, they’ve named their Apprentice team after the one thing Apprentice teams never are.

That’s not the last odd decision, either. Still, in their defence, the candidates have been woken up at 4.30am on the first day of the task (“The cars will be outside in 20 minutes”) and 2am the following morning, in order to design and bake a range of high-end doughnuts to sell around London. “They’re artisan!” cries one project manager, to explain why her team’s products look, if you’re being kind, like ashtrays. Still, it beats the doughnut with chilli sauce squirted on it, which one bright spark suggests they market as “Fire in the Hole”.

What happened last week?

The task was to design a children’s comic from scratch, with a hi-tech “augmented reality” cover design. But the candidates were handicapped by having their teams split up at key points, forcing them to make creative decisions via fractious speakerphone chats.

Well, actually, they were more hamstrung by not being creative to start with: as they flailed around brainstorming (“Come on, come on!”) tinkling music on the soundtrack mocks their efforts. But you have to say, Apprentice-style editing could make Stan Lee look clueless. Tough questions included how to spell “Whoah!” and “patisserie”.

What does the winning candidate get?

As in previous years, the show’s winning contestant will nab a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar. This not only means that the winner will receive a huge cash injection for their business, but Lord Sugar will also assist them to make a success of it.

Who won the show last year?

For the first time ever, two candidates – James White and Sarah Lynn – walked away with a business investment. James now runs Right Time Recruitment, an IT recruitment agency specialising in web security, while Sarah went on to develop her confectionary brand Sweets in the City.

Who are Lord Sugar’s advisors?

To help him sift through this year’s candidates, Lord Sugar has once again called on the assistance of Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

Baroness Brady is vice-chairman of West Ham United and former managing director of Birmingham City. In 2014 she was made a life peer by the Prime Minister and received a CBE from the Queen for her services to business, entrepreneurship and women in business. Brady appeared as a celebrity contestant on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice in 2007, winning the task as project manager. In 2009 she joined the show as a regular advisor.

Littner has appeared in every single series of The Apprentice, first featuring solely in the interview stages before becoming an aide to Sugar in 2015. He replaced Nick Hewer.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?

Applications for this series closed in January.

Sadly, if you want to be on the show, you’ll have to wait until 2019 if you want a shot at winning Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment. Or appearing on Celebrity Big Brother (looking at you, Andrew Brady).

Who are the candidates on The Apprentice?

The cast for this year’s series have now been announced – find out more about them all here.

David Alden – ELIMINATE WEEK 2

Sarah Byrne – ELIMINATED WEEK 1

Advertisement

The Apprentice will air weekly on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1 from 3rd October