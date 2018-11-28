Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Jasmine Kundra: “There’s a pussycat in everybody that needs to be stroked"
The 34-year-old Learning and Development Manager previously worked at Jaguar Land Rover
“There’s a pussycat in everybody that needs to be stroked!” Not exactly the motivational mantra common to Apprentice candidates, but it's the one used by Jasmine Kundra.
A senior training manager at Jaguar Land Rover before the start of the show, Jasmine has years of experience in training and development jobs at the likes of the University of South Wales and company Carworld.
As the BBC say: “Jasmine has built her career on training others to better themselves and develop their skills and says that she loves enabling and empowering people.”
- Everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2018
- The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
Don’t expect Jasmine to be the best team player, with the contestant admitting to being very stubborn and saying she likes to get her own way. And Although claiming “she’s just a really fluffy, lovely, cuddly warm person”, Jasmine is probably not to be messed with in the boardroom, claiming “all is fair in love and war…and business is war.”
Among her biggest influences is life coach and motivational Tony Robbins. Oh, and David Cameron too: Alongside Louis Vuitton, Jasmine lists the former Tory Prime Minister as one of her interests on LinkedIn.
More like this
Jasmine Kundra: Key facts
Age: 34
Occupation: Learning and Development Manager
Lives: West Midlands
Best/worst quote: “All is fair in love and war…and business is war.”
LinkedIn: Jasmine Kundra – Senior Training Manager