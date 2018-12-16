Oh, and he’s getting married soon, which is nice.

What can we expect from Tom?

By his own admission, Tom is immature – which may see him become an irritant to some of the candidates… and the viewers.

Speaking at his audition for the show, he explained: “I’m so immature when it comes to social environment. All the lads absolutely love me. All the girls absolutely hate me because I’m having such a good time. So I think it’s a good thing because it draws people to me but it’s a bad thing because some people think I’m immature.”

More like this

Nonetheless, Tom says he’s a hard worker who finds himself becoming “obsessed” with certain topics, and values his loyalty as one of his key traits.

Could he be a bit of a grower on Lord Sugar – or is Tom all (tree) bark and no bite?

Age: 28

Occupation: Owner, Tree Surgery Firm

Lives: Southampton

Best/Worst quote: “It sounds really morbid but if you know you’re going to die in a year’s time, what would you do in that year? And that’s how I live my life.”

Twitter: @TomBunday

Instagram: @tom.bunday

Advertisement

The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC 1