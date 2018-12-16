Lives: Lancashire

Best/worst quote: "I’m a 100% or nothing gal. I’m an extremist, there’s no middle ground. No Switzerland with me, it’s just extreme."

Twitter: @CamillaAinswor1

More like this

Instagram: @camillaainsworth

Who is Camilla Ainsworth?

Self-appointed sass queen Camilla says she’s an adrenaline junkie who’s always up for trying new things – which is how her business came about.

While she was in Australia for a year, former law student Camilla struggled to find a dairy alternative to almond milk, so decided to experiment with a series of different nuts and ended up making a brand out of it - MylkPlus, with the eyebrow-raising name “no naughties nut juice”.

How did Camilla get to the Apprentice 2018 final?

Sian’s performance stats for this year’s tasks (not including the interview round)

Overall wins: 5

Wins as project manager: 1

Overall losses: 5

Losses as project manager: 1

Final boardroom appearances after tasks: 3

Camilla appeared as an early frontrunner in this series, winning week three’s doughnut task as project manager. And despite her poor 50% win/loss ratio on tasks, the young businesswoman won a reputation as an inventive and fun candidate.

On reaching the interview stage, Camilla, 22, impressed Lord Sugar with her upcoming nut milk company, a business idea that ensured her place as the youngest Apprentice finalist ever.

However, in terms of tasks alone, Camilla doesn’t measure up well to fellow finalist Sian. While Sian has only appeared in the final boardroom only once, Camilla has been at risk of Sugar’s firing finger three times, including when she lost week 10’s Christmas chocolate task with her “Santa’s Choco Seductions”.

What can we expect from Camilla?

Sass. An abundance of sass, as is evident in her highly suggestive website for her brand, which isn’t afraid of a filthy double entendre.

Stating she now “milks nuts for a living”, Camilla explained in her audition, “Being sassy is so important in this climate today with the whole social media backings, the young people. Sass is in the dictionary. Sass is important, and my business brings an abundance of sass. Literally fluent in sass.”

Extrovert Camilla, whose sassy brand extends beyond her company (see Instagram) also promises to be loud – really loud.

“I don’t often meet people who are louder than me,” she said. “But when I do, I am a bit taken aback. I’m looking at them in awe like who is this creature that’s louder than me? How dare they?”

Advertisement

Much like her nut milk, we’re predicting she’ll be an acquired taste.