There’s also a chance you recognise the businesswoman from her previous TV roles. From 2008-9 she starred as Meena Karib in Channel 4 drama Shameless. Meena was the wild teenager who used to convince boys she was pregnant in order to get money off them to pay for abortions.

Byrne has also made brief appearances in Hollyoaks and BBC’s Sorted.

Nowadays she can be found teaching others to act as head of the Sarah Byrne Acting Academy in Oldham. And it’s this experience she thinks will allow her to conquer other candidates: “If I can handle 70 children coming through my door on a Saturday, I can handle anything!”

Sarah Byrne: The Facts

Age: 29

Occupation: Owner, Children’s Acting Academy

Lives: Manchester

Twitter: @MsSarahByrne

Instagram: @mssarahbyrne