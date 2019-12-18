But what has Sian been up to since last year’s Apprentice? Here’s everything you need to know about the businesswoman…

Age: 26

Occupation: Owner, Swimwear Brand

More like this

Lives: Leeds

Twitter: @siangabbidon

Instagram: @siangabbidon

LinkedIn: Sian Gabbidon – Sian Marie Fashion owner

What has Sian Gabbidon been doing since winning The Apprentice 2018?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwRrBG4hgUR/

Since winning The Apprentice, Lord Sugar and Sian have further developed her fashion brand Sian Marie. The clothesline is now sold on ASOS.

The brand’s website heavily features stars from Love Island and TOWIE.

She’s also appeared on Good Morning Britain, joining the debate on whether cabin crews can be told what colour bra to wear.

Perhaps more important than anything else, though, Sian gifted the world this photo of fashionista Lord Sugar at one of her swimwear launches.

Fun fact about Sian: she had trials at Leeds football club. Although she claims she was “really good” at the sport, she didn’t turn professional after refusing to head the ball.

Sian says Coco Chanel is her role model in business, as she “came from nothing and worked her way to the top”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoWE74HFlo-/?taken-by=siangabbidon

How did Sian do in The Apprentice 2018?

Overall wins: 6

Wins as a project manager: 2

Overall losses: 4

Losses as a project manager: 0

Final boardroom appearances after tasks: 1

Sian had a slow start to the process, keeping relatively quiet in the first three tasks. Then in week four she found herself in the final boardroom after failing to sell in the Bodybuilding Expo task.

However, she soon bounced back, leading Team Typhoon to a victory in the Women’s designer shoe challenge. She later achieved a second victory as project manager in the TV shopping channel task, making the decisive call not to lower product prices.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Brc3vFugf1T/

In terms of tasks, Sian had a considerably better record than fellow finalist Camilla. Unlike Camilla, Sian has never lost as project manager (Camilla lost leading Team Typhoon in a Christmas Chocolate task). Plus, Sian has appeared in the final boardroom once (in week four), whereas Camilla was in the bottom three on three occasions.

Advertisement

The Apprentice 2019 final is on Wednesday 18th December, 9pm, BBC1