And there’s more. “My karaoke song is Relight my Fire by Take That and Lulu,” he adds. “Maybe I can be the Lulu to Lord Sugar’s Take That.”

Brooks is currently a marketing specialist at media firm Reuters, but previously spent eight years as a Dispenser at Boots.

We might expect a risqué joke or two from Brooks, with the budding businessman admitting he likes to “push boundaries with his humour”. But Brooks says he's not always a laugh, admitting he can sometimes play people off against each other to get what he wants.

However, he still managed to give Apprentice fans a giggle with his official candidate picture after a photoshop error left him with an extra-long hand.

Frank Brooks: The Facts

Age: 27

Occupation: Senior Marketing Manager

Lives: London

Instagram: @frank_brooks_

