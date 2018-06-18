Accessibility Links

How does BBC’s World Cup coverage affect EastEnders?

BBC's broadcast will be disrupted by the international football – here's when Walford will be on TV

Viewers may have heard of the World Cup and the fact it’s taking over TV?

As it turns out, the football frenzy is enough to disrupt even the soap schedule and EastEnders will be shifted from its regular slot to later in the evening.

When is EastEnders on TV?

As a week without Walford is simply impossible, EastEnders will still air on the following days:

Monday 18 June – 9.25pm (65-minute episode)

Thursday 21 June – 9.10pm

Friday 22 June – 9.10pm

We usually get our Walford dose on Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8pm but the World Cup has put a spanner in the works.

Thanks to Tunisia v England, Argentina v Croatia, and Serbia v Switzerland, the show will be pushed to later in the evening on Monday, Thursday and Friday, whereas, on Tuesday, Russia v Egypt takes it totally off air.

That means EastEnders will not air at all on Tuesday 19th June. So don’t sit down with a cup of tea at 7:30pm – you’ll be sorely disappointed. But there is one positive – if you tot up the week’s episodes, you get an extra five minutes to make up for all those pesky schedule changes.

