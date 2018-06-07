When is Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens released on Amazon Prime and BBC? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Everything you need to know about the new series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen

Good Omens, the new TV series from literary dream team Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is one of the most hotly anticipated shows of 2019.

The show, which is based upon a fantasy novel of the same name written by the two authors, is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video next year with David Tennant and Michael Sheen in the lead roles, alongside a host of other big names. Neil Gaiman will serve as show-runner, and will write all six episodes.

The series is being co-produced with the BBC, who will show the drama after its release on Amazon.

It is set in 2018 as humanity prepares for an imminent apocalypse – but an angel (Sheen) and a demon (Tennant) team up in order to try and sabotage the end of times…

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming series below.

When is Good Omens released on Amazon Prime Video?

All six hour-long episodes of the series are set to be released on Amazon Prime Video at some point in 2019, though an exact date is yet to be announced.

It will then air on BBC2 later in the year (it is a co-production between Amazon and the BBC).

Is there a trailer?

No – sadly nothing yet. However, filming for the series wrapped in March 2018, with Gaiman sharing messages of thanks to the cast and crew courtesy of this picture from director Douglas Mackinnon.

Good Omens Call sheet 109. The last day of principal photography. @neilhimself @terryandrob pic.twitter.com/sXHTfc95IK — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) March 10, 2018

The editing work is currently underway, meaning that the first footage could come any time now…

Who is in the cast?

Last year, it was announced that former Doctor Who star David Tennant and Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon) would lead Good Omens as Crowley and Aziraphale respectively, an unlikely duo of an angel and a demon who team up to prevent the end of the world coming to pass.

Then, ex-Mad Men star Jon Hamm signed on to play archangel Gabriel, a good-looking, well-dressed rival to Aziraphale.

So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE NOT YET BORN. This is what Jon Hamm looks like as the Angel Gabriel in the upcoming TV series of GOOD OMENS. A thing of beauty, and a joy for ever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

The fantasy-drama will also star Sherlock’s Sian Brooke (Eurus Holmes) as Deirdre Young, the mother of the antichrist (who’s imminent arrival will mark the end of times), Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays as her husband Arthur Young. Derek Jacobi will, naturally, play the voice of God.

Jack Whitehall will play Newton Pulsifer aka Newt, a wages clerk turned witch hunter, while Michael McKean is on board as Sgt. Shadwell, leader of the witch-finder army, and Miranda Richardson (Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter) will star as Madame Tracy, the psychic medium who helps Tennant and Sheen as they try to save the world from Armageddon.

Adria Arjona (True Detective) will play Anathema Device, practical occultist and descendant of the ancient witch Agnes Nutter.

Not to mention League of Gentleman creators Mark Gatiss, Stephen Pemberton, who will play book-buyers Harmony and Glozier. Reece Shearsmith meanwhile will play William Shakespeare.

Nina Sosanya will play Sister Mary Loquacious, while Sian Brooke (aka Eurus Holmes) will play Deirdre Young.

And, finally (for now, anyway), Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman will star as a US ambassador and father of Warlock Dowling, a baby that’s mistakenly identified as the antichrist. The real antichrist kid, Adam Young, will be played by Sam Taylor Buck.

What is going to happen?

The story begins in pre-apocalyptic 2018. According to The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter Witch, the world is due to end in a week, and the human race is bracing itself for Judgement Day. According to the official synopsis, this is where Tennant and Sheen’s characters come in:

“Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon—both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle—are not actually looking forward to the coming war. And… someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.”

We also know that the show will hop back and forth between the past and the present day – hence the inclusion of Reece Shearsmith as Shakespeare (see below).

Tennant has teased the series as being “unlike anything” he has ever worked in before.

“It’s quite hard tonally to get a grip on what Good Omens is, because it’s this very unique world that comes from Terry and Neil’s novel and from the scripts, which Neil has adapted pretty faithfully from that novel,” he told The Herald. “I think it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before and possibly anything many people have seen before.”

He continued: “It’s like a sort of fairy tale with a kind of very real world setting. It’s a farce and it’s also deeply serious, it’s all things at once and not quite any one of them. If the rest of the show turns out like this early trailer that we’ve all seen I think it’s going to be quite special.”

We also know that there will be at least one touching tribute to co-creator Terry Pratchett, who passed away in May 2015. In December, Gaiman shared a video from set which shows a bookshelf in Aziraphale’s shop stacked with the works of “one of his favourite authors”, Pratchett. Check out the video below.

This page will be updated with more information soon.