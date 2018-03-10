"Through it all we've persisted, telling a story about Peace vs War, about looking after this world because it's the only one we have, about making the right choices. Thank you, all of you, from Terry Pratchett and from me."

Gaiman and Pratchett wrote the fantasy novel together and published it in 1990. It's a comedy about the son of Satan or the antichrist, Adam – and the role of angel Arizaphale and demon Crowley (played in the TV series by Michael Sheen and David Tennant) as the End Times rapidly approach.

Pratchett died in 2015 of Alzheimers. The following year Gaiman revealed that he'd had a posthumous request from his co-author to adapt Good Omens and bring it to the small screen.

Good Omens is set to be released on Amazon Prime in 2019 followed by a broadcast on BBC2

